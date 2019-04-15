Event Launches Contour Airlines Daily Service to Sacramento From SBA

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo will be on hand at Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) April 16 to send off the first passengers aboard Contour Airlines' new direct service to Sacramento.

“I was pleased to announce the new direct service with State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson in January, and I wouldn’t miss celebrating this first flight,” Murillo said.

To mark the occasion, the departing flight will receive the first Fire Department water cannon salute in more than seven years, since the start of the California drought. “I can’t think of a more fitting tribute to this new service,” Murillo said.

Direct air service to Sacramento has been one of the most in-demand service routes from Santa Barbara since the service last was offered nearly 10 years ago. Contour Airlines said it recognized this service need and its importance for the residents of the Santa Barbara region.

Advance bookings already are strong, said Matt Chaifetz, Contour CEO. “It just shows that Santa Barbara is eager to be a part of making decisions to advance the region and the state,” he said.

“I’ve heard the stories about how difficult it has been to travel between Santa Barbara and Sacramento," said airport director Henry Thompson. "Making the drive or flying through another airport is an inconvenience that’s coming to an end none too soon.”

Contour is one of the fastest growing airlines in the country; its Embraer regional jets feature 30 leather seats with expanded legroom and all customers enjoy a free checked bag and complimentary snack and beverage service.

The airline has a counter in the SBA ticketing lobby.

“For Santa Barbara residents, traveling from your hometown airport is now an opportunity to save both time and money. Contour can have you in Sacramento in less time than it takes to drive to LAX or Burbank,” Chaifetz said.

For information on flight schedules and ticket availability, visit www.contourairlines.com.



Santa Barbara Airport is the 13th largest airport in California. It is a self-sustaining enterprise operated by the city of Santa Barbara. Airlines operating at SBA include Alaska, American, Contour, Delta, Frontier, Sun Country and United.

The carriers serve SBA with 32 daily departures to 12 nonstop destinations: Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle.

— Lynn Houston for Santa Barbara Airport.