Event Marks Completion of Sewer Lift Station at Rosewood Miramar Resort

By Toni M. McDonald for Montecito Sanitary District | October 18, 2018 | 4:39 p.m.

The Montecito Sanitary District (MSD) Board of Directors, together with Caruso, owner/developer of Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, have marked the completion of the sanitary sewer lift station that will serve the luxury resort.

A private ribbon-cutting ceremony onsite at the property’s northeast corner was attended by the Montecito Sanitary District Board of Directors and key staff, and representatives from Caruso, Phoenix Civil Engineering, Filippin Engineering, and Cushman Contracting.

“It was a pleasure to work with the Montecito Sanitary District team and we are proud to support the creation of a practical and environmentally-friendly facility,” said Bryce Ross, Caruso’s senior vice president of development.

“We are very thankful and we should all be very proud of the outcome,” said Judith Ishkanian, MSD Board president.

“Our board facilitated the collaboration of MSD staff and Caruso’s team to have this lift station constructed in time to serve the new resort,” she said.

The lift station was constructed under contract with the Sanitary District by local construction company Cushman Contracting and funded by Caruso.

Cushman completed construction of the essential facility in accordance with District and County requirements in under a year despite challenges such as Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9 debris flow.

“This is a great example of cooperation between all of those involved,” said MSD director Bob Williams.

“We hold Cushman Contracting and the Caruso team in high regard; their cooperation has resulted in a project built to serve this community for decades to come,” Williams said.

The district’s state-certified staff will operate and maintain the facility, in compliance with all industry standards and environmental regulations.

The lift station features a diesel generator and automatic transfer switch to operate the equipment during power outages, consistent with MSD practices.

The lift station design is in keeping with the architecture of the resort, and landscaping will be installed in the coming weeks to enhance the aesthetics.

“Caruso’s team is extremely professional and a joy to work with. We appreciate their foresight and cooperation as we begin to operate the lift station to serve this landmark resort,” said the District’s General Manager Diane Gabriel.

Learn more at www.montsan.org or call 805-969-4200.

— Toni M. McDonald for Montecito Sanitary District.

 

