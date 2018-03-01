Event to Support Survivors of Human Trafficking

In celebration of Women's Day, the Santa Barbara Junior League, Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation and Santa Barbara Hustlers will host a documentary screening and mixer, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at the Impact Hub, 1117 State St.

The screening is of Our Kids, a short documentary on human trafficking in Santa Barbara County, and will be followed by a panel discussion with service providers and community organizers.

Admission is free, but there will be food and beverages from several female-owned business such as the Honey B Kitchen for purchase.

The event also will feature tables with different local businesses, service providers, and advocacy groups that support survivors of trafficking both locally and abroad.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/339288543236854/ or email [email protected]

— Landon Ranck for Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation.