UC Santa Barbara Welcomes Students to Campus

The Educational Opportunity Program hosts a party at Storke Plaza ahead of the first day of fall classes on Thursday

New university, course load, friends and environment.

UC Santa Barbara’s Educational Opportunity Program was specifically designed for students like Isaac Hernandez, a Covina native and chemistry major.

As a third-year transfer to UCSB, Hernandez felt more like a first-year than a veteran Wednesday, the day before fall quarter was set to start.

The community college he transferred from had a similar retention-based program, designed to give extra help to lower income and first-generation undergraduates.

“Sometimes you don’t know what (classes) to take,” Hernandez said, adding he was grateful for counseling.

He was one of hundreds gathered Wednesday afternoon for an EOP welcome party at UCSB’s Storke Plaza, which featured encouraging words from the program director, raffle prizes, even dancing from student mentors.

Some EOP advisers staffed a table ahead of the event, sandwiched between booths touting Greek life, academic clubs and school spirit, with a waving Gaucho mascot posing for pictures.

The campus bustled with activity ahead of the first day, and EOP advisers tried to flag down and inform students of its opportunities, including mentorship, academic programs, advising, support service referrals and social/cultural programming.

“I have heard of EOP,” one student said as she signed up.

The program — emphasizing excellence, achievement, leadership and community service — serves all students, although about 30 percent of UCSB undergraduates are automatically eligible to join, according to Joanna Hernandez, an EOP counselor.

This year’s incoming freshman class has the highest number of EOP students ever already, she said, noting that numbers usually increase throughout the academic year.

UCSB has approximately 1,560 EOP-eligible freshmen and 380 transfer students, equaling roughly 32 percent of new incoming students, according to university statistics.

As a 2007 UCSB graduate, who also participated in EOP, Hernandez was passionate about the value of program’s resources.

“Our goal is really to help students navigate the university system,” she said. “We don’t turn anyone away.”

