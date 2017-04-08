Everybody Dance Now! To Get Community Moving

Everybody Dance Now! invites the community to its 3rd Annual Day of Movement, April 22 at Isla Vista Elementary School, 6875 El Colegio Road, Goleta.

During Day of Movement, EDN! will host hip hop dance master classes, a community dance performance, and a 2 vs. 2 all-styles battle with guest judges: Cebo Terry Carr, Katalyst and Tinelle Matlock.

Everybody Dance Now! students, their families, and the greater community are invited to attend.

The event also will host dancers from local studios, after-school programs, juvenile-hall programs, local college dance groups, cultural centers, transition homes, and other local nonprofits and organizations.

The event is donation-based. Everybody Dance Now! will allocate all funds raised toward continuing to offer free or low-cost dance classes to hundreds of dancers each week.

Event sponsors are: Isla Vista Elementary, Khalili Pain Cream, Urban Dance Company, UCSBreakin', MVMT, Destined Dance Arts, The Alley Project and KIND Healthy Snacks.

For more information, visit www.everybodydancenow.org/ednsantabarbara.

— Kelli Forman for Everybody Dance Now! Santa Barbara.