Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:07 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Everybody Dance Now! To Get Community Moving

By Kelli Forman for Everybody Dance Now! Santa Barbara | April 8, 2017 | 2:34 p.m.

Everybody Dance Now! invites the community to its 3rd Annual Day of Movement, April 22 at Isla Vista Elementary School, 6875 El Colegio Road, Goleta.

During Day of Movement, EDN! will host hip hop dance master classes, a community dance performance, and a 2 vs. 2 all-styles battle with guest judges: Cebo Terry Carr, Katalyst and Tinelle Matlock.

Everybody Dance Now! students, their families, and the greater community are invited to attend.

The event also will host dancers from local studios, after-school programs, juvenile-hall programs, local college dance groups, cultural centers, transition homes, and other local nonprofits and organizations.

The event is donation-based. Everybody Dance Now! will allocate all funds raised toward continuing to offer free or low-cost dance classes to hundreds of dancers each week.

Event sponsors are: Isla Vista Elementary, Khalili Pain Cream, Urban Dance Company, UCSBreakin', MVMT, Destined Dance Arts, The Alley Project and KIND Healthy Snacks.

For more information, visit www.everybodydancenow.org/ednsantabarbara.

— Kelli Forman for Everybody Dance Now! Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 