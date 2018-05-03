Everybody Dance Now! Gets Community on Its Feet

Everybody Dance Now!, an annual street dance community event, invites the public to its 4th Annual Day of Movement, June 2 at Isla Vista Elementary School, 6875 El Colegio Road, Goleta.

The Day of Movement this year, will have a 2 vs 2 kids category and a 1 vs 1 adult category for the freestyle dance battle, noon-2 p.m. There is a $200 cash prize per division, three judges, and the dance battle is open to all styles. If a student needs a partner, adult relatives can enter with their child.

Semi-finals and finals will be held during the Spring Performance, 3:30-5 p.m.

At 2 p.m., there will be a free family dance masterclass with Chrybaby Cozie, who is this year's artist. Chrybaby is a pioneer/creator of Harlem Litefeet and one of the Everybody Dance Now! teachers in New York City.

During the Spring Performance, weekly classes and guest artists will perform for the community. The event is donation-based. Everybody Dance Now! will allocate all funds raised toward continuing to offer free or low-cost dance classes to hundreds of dancers each week.

Partners, sponsors and donors this year are: Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, Isla Vista Elementary, 1212 Sessions,Khalili Pain Cream, Urban Dance Company, UCSBreakin', Destined Dance Arts, and The Alley Project.

— Kelli Forman for Everybody Dance Now!