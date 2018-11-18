Everybody Dance Now! In Step With the Holidays

Everybody Dance Now! invites community members to the Everybody Dance Now! holiday performance 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the Santa Barbara County Education Office auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara.

Guest artists for the event are DJ Sparx and MC Omar Khan

Everybody Dance Now! is working to build a diverse dance community, transforming youth through the power of dance, and showing how a strong culture of unity can be created through the arts.

This year, Everybody Dance Now! offers performances by its weekly youth dance classes, guest dance performances, parent dance-offs, baked goods, activities for kids, and prize giveaways.

The event is donation-based. Everybody Dance Now! will allocate all funds raised toward continuing to offer free or low-cost dance classes to hundreds of dancers each week.

Parking for the event is free. For more, visit www.everybodydancenow.org.

— Bethany Sutheland for Everybody Dance Now!.