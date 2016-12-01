Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:05 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Everybody Dance Now! Santa Barbara Invites Community to Holiday Performance

By Kelli Forman for Everybody Dance Now! Santa Barbara | December 1, 2016 | 9:28 a.m.

Everybody Dance Now! Santa Barbara invites the community to its annual holiday performance at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Westside Boys & Girls Club in Santa Barbara.

EDN!SB is excited to bring performances by EDN! students and staff, as well as by other local dance groups.

This is an event for everyone, so grab your friends and family and spread the word because this is a night of dancing that you don't want to miss!

Performances by:

» Girls Inc. Goleta (two classes)
» Isla Vista Elementary
» La Patera Elementary
» Foothill Elementary
» Brandon Elementary
» Turner Foundation
» Housing Authority of Santa Barbara
» Canalino Elementary
» Aliso Elementary
» Parks and Recreation Class
» Westside Boys & Girls Club
» Breakin' Mentorships
» Carpinteria Middle School
» Ellwood Elementary (two classes)

Guest performances by:

» Urban Dance Company
» Stupid Fresh Adult Crew
» Generation Stupid Fresh Kid Crew
» Destined Dance & Performing Arts

In addition to bringing dancers together, other local nonprofits and organizations are invited to have a presence at the event. The annual event makes a lasting impact on the Santa
Barbara community, and specifically the underserved, low-income youth that the organization serves.

Everybody Dance Now! Santa Barbara was founded by a 14-year-old in 2005 to provide positive dance outlets for at-risk youth. It offers free or low-cost weekly hip hop dance programming to young people who otherwise would lack the funds, transportation, or parental support to access such opportunities. It offers 25 to 45 local dance classes per week at locations such as elementary and junior high schools, homeless shelters, low-income housing complexes and after-school programs.

Entry is donation based, and no one will be turned away if they cannot contribute.

Click here for more information about Everybody Dance Now! Santa Barbara.

— Kelli Forman is the national program director for Everybody Dance Now!

 

