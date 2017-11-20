Everyone Contributes in Season-Opening Win for Providence

Boys Basketball

Providence got a big opening night from its starting five and beat Fillmore, 69-58, in a non-league boys basketball game on Monday night in Fillmore.

Bryan Sheets led the Patriots with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Nick Butler scored 16 points, Chase Avery (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Evan Boger (12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) each recorded doubles and Caleb Johnson grabbed nine rebounds.

"I was very happy with our ball movement on the offensive end," coach Steve Stokes said. "We assisted on 80 percent of our baskets (20 assists total). Really helped to open some gaps in Fillmore's zone that we were able to attack."

Providence (1-0) is back in action next Tuesday at Santa Maria Valley Christian

