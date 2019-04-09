Pixel Tracker

Everything is Illuminated Playing at Ensemble Theatre Company

By David Elzer for Ensemble Theatre Company | April 9, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Take a rollicking road trip with cast of Ensemble Theatre Company’s Everything is Illuminated.
Take a rollicking road trip with cast of Ensemble Theatre Company’s Everything is Illuminated. (Courtesy photo)

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the fourth show of its 40th Anniversary Season, the Southern California premiere of Everything is Illuminated, the popular novel by Jonathan Safran Foer, adapted by Simon Block and directed by Jonathan Fox.

Everything is Illuminated begins previews on Thursday, April 11, opens at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and runs through Sunday, April 28, at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

The story is about Jonathan, a young Jewish-American writer, who travels to Ukraine to seek out the woman who may have saved his grandfather from the Nazis.

He hires Alex, a young Ukrainian tour guide, who takes him on a hilarious road trip in search of the woman’s village. Along the way, they confront haunting memories as Jonathan and Alex’s histories become entwined.

“Jonathan Safran Foer is one of my favorite contemporary writers,” said Fox, ETC’s artistic director. “Simon Block’s adaptation is remarkably successful in capturing the novel’s comic absurdity as well as its surprising and evocative twists and turns.

"We are delighted to present this thrilling theatrical journey in its Southern California premiere.”

Performances are 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays, with an added show at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, and a 4 p.m. Saturday matinee on April 20.

All preview tickets are $40. Regular adult ticket prices range from ­­$60-$75 with discounts available for seniors. Student tickets are $25 each, and tickets for patrons age 29-and-under are $40. Single tickets available through the ETC box office, 805-965-5400, or online at etcsb.org.

For group sales information, call 805-965-5400. Prices subject to change.

— David Elzer for Ensemble Theatre Company.

 

