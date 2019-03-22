Everything is Illuminated to Light Stage at Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the fourth show of its 40th Anniversary Season, the Southern California premiere of author Jonathan Safran Foer's novel Everything is Illuminated, adapted by Simon Block and directed by ETC’s artistic director Jonathan Fox.

Previews start Thursday, April 11. The show opens at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and runs through Sunday, April 28, at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

In the story, Foer's Jonathan, a young Jewish-American writer, travels to Ukraine to seek out the woman who may have saved his grandfather from the Nazis. He hires Alex, a young Ukrainian tour guide who takes him on a hilarious road trip in search of the woman’s village.

Along the way, they confront haunting memories as Jonathan and Alex’s histories become entwined.

“Jonathan Safran Foer is one of my favorite contemporary writers,” said Fox. “Simon Block’s adaptation is remarkably successful in capturing the novel’s comic absurdity as well as its surprising and evocative twists and turns.

"We are delighted to present this thrilling theatrical journey in its Southern California premiere.”

Foer is the author of three award-winning, internationally best-selling novels Everything is Illuminated, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, and Here I Am, as well as two works of nonfiction, Eating Animals, and The New American Haggadah.

He won The Guardian Book Prize for his debut novel, and was included in Granta Magazine's Best of Young American Novelists issue as well as The New Yorker's 20 under 40 list of the best young writers in the U.S. His books have been published in more than 30 languages.

Block is a playwright and screenwriter. Among his works for theater are Not a Game for Boys (Royal Court); Chimps, Hand in Hand, and Everything is Illuminated (Hampstead Theatre); and A Place at the Table (Bush Theatre).

His work for television includes North Square, Trust, The Shooting of Thomas Hurndall, Casualty 1909, and Home Fires. He co-wrote the film The Physician.



Fox joined ETC in 2006. He recently directed David Ives’ The School for Lies at ETC. His 2018 production of The Invisible Hand transferred to The English Theatre of Frankfurt.

In 2017, he adapted and directed ETC’s production of Woody Allen’s Husbands and Wives. His other ETC productions include Porgy and Bess, Macbeth, Sweeney Todd, Woyzeck, Amadeus, A Little Night Music, The Liar, and Crime and Punishment.

He has collaborated with Opera Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Symphony on a number of productions. Prior to joining ETC, he served as managing director and later artistic director of Two River Theater Company in New Jersey.

The Cast of Everything is Illuminated features Jeremy Kahn as Jonathan, making his ETC debut and revisiting Everything is Illuminated after appearing in last year’s production at Aurora Theatre Company.

He has also appeared onstage in Office Hour (Berkeley Rep and Long Wharf Theatre), Bad Jews (Capital Stage), and Peter and the Starcatcher (Theatreworks).

Matt Wolpe returns for his fifth Ensemble play, in the role of Alex, Jonathan’s translator who speaks in a “sublimely butchered English.” Past ETC credits include Philinte in The School for Lies, Matt in The Fantasticks, Cliton in The Liar, and Matt/Gene in Striking 12.

He has also appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland as well as the national tour of Once.

Emily Goglia plays Brod and several other characters. She was recently on the ETC stage in Husbands and Wives. She has been seen on TV in Grease Live and NBC’s The Sing-Off.

Anne Gee Byrd, known for her performances in Los Angeles theater, plays the woman. She most recently starred in The Cripple of Inishmaan for Antaeus Theatre Company and Murder on the Orient Express at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Adrian Sparks plays Alex’s grandfather. Sparks is an Ovation-nominated actor for his role as Ernest Hemingway in Papa and has played lead roles at such prestigious U.S. theaters as The Guthrie in Minnesota, Seattle Repertory, Long Wharf, and the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C.

The production stage manager is Michael Friedlander. Scenic design is by François-Pierre Couture; lighting design by Pablo Santiago; sound design by Randall Robert Tico; costume design by Dianne K. Graebner; and properties design by Ilana Molina. Casting is by Amy Lieberman.



Everything is Illuminated is made possible through 2018-19 Season Sponsor Leatrice Luria. This production is sponsored by Zegar Family Foundation. Additional sponsorship provided by Ellen and Peter Johnson, Nancy and Doug Norberg, Sybil Rosen, and Barbara and Sam Toumayan.

Performances are 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays, with an added 7 p.m. show on Tuesday, April 16, and a 4 p.m. Saturday matinee on April 20

All preview tickets are $40. Regular adult ticket prices are $60- $75 with discounts available for seniors. Student tickets are available for $25, and tickets for patrons age 29 and under are $40.

Single tickets are available through the ETC box office, 805-965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. For group sales information, call 805-965-5400. Prices subject to change.

— David Elzer for Ensemble Theatre Company.

