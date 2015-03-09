Evie Vesper Named Chair of Music Academy of the West’s May Madness Sale

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy of the West has selected Evie Vesper to organize this year’s May Madness event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.

Now in its 39th year, the massive treasure and estate sale is a benefit for the Music Academy’s full-scholarship program.

“We are thrilled that Evie has agreed to chair our biggest annual fundraiser for the Music Academy of the West,” Women’s Auxiliary chair Ellie Sulger said. “Last year she co-chaired the donation center, where the community brings donations for our sale. The donation center is now open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 3 pm, and all donations are tax deductible.”

“May Madness is not only an important fundraiser that support’s the Music Academy’s full-scholarship program, it’s also a beloved community event,” Music Academy President Scott Reed said. “We are all thrilled to have a leader of Evie’s caliber chairing this important effort on behalf of our incredible Women’s Auxiliary.”

Vesper, who relocated to Santa Barbara from Sunset Beach three years ago, has been a member of the Women’s Auxiliary for two years. A former hospital administrator at Kaiser Permanente Southern California, she is a board member for Life Chronicles of Santa Barbara and was recently elected president of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

“I’m looking forward to another successful year of raising money for Music Academy fellow scholarships,” Vesper said. “I hope to strengthen the collaboration among Auxiliary members as well as the more than 250 community volunteers who help us put on this event each year.”

Donations are now being accepted for this year’s May Madness event. Sale items include furniture, area rugs, small appliances, kitchenware, garden accessories, fine linens, antiques, silver, crystal, china, art, collectibles, board games, CDs and DVDs, jewelry, men’s and women’s clothing, luggage, sports equipment, and cars and other vehicles.

Contributed items should be clean and in good condition. Electronics, large appliances, architectural salvage materials (windows, doors, etc.), sofa beds, metal bed frames, box spring and mattress sets, Christmas decorations, books, records, VHS and cassette tapes, non-flat screen TVs, and rugs over 9-by-12 feet will not be accepted.

Donations should be brought to the Music Academy, at 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara, between noon and 3 p.m. on these days: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from March 10 through April 16, and Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24.

Donations can be dropped off in the lower parking area at the Music Academy (simply follow the signage upon entering the campus). Clothing donations may also be delivered to The Rack, the Music Academy's on-campus resale apparel shop, during regular business hours. The Rack is open noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For clothing donation inquiries, call 805.969.0190. To arrange the pickup of a large donation item, call 805.695.7950.

For vehicle donation information, call 855.500.7433 or click here. For more information, call 805.969.4726.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.