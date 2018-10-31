Evil Blossoms in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at La Cumbre Junior High

The scary comedy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors, presented by Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts (SBSOPA), opens Friday, Nov. 2, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 4 at La Cumbre Junior High School Theater, 2255 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara.

Little Shop of Horrors, by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, is the story of a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.

Directed by Tyler Koontz, with musical direction by Dauri Kennedy and choreography by Emily Lacey-Gordon, SBSOPA showtimes are 8 p.m. Nov. 2, (audience urged to come in costume); 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Nov. 3; and 2 p.m. Nov. 4.

A concession stand will be available for refreshments.

Tickets are $15, general admission; $25, VIP; $7.50, children age 10 and younger.

— Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts.