‘Evita’ Tour Celebrating Musical’s 40th Anniversary Coming to Granada Theatre for Two Shows

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster hit musical Evita celebrates the 40th anniversary of its 1979 Broadway debut, live on stage at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19-20 at The Granada Theatre.

Staged by Andy Ferrara with musical direction by Lloyd Cooper, the tour brings together talent from around the country to perform one of the best-known musicals in history.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at The Granada Theatre box office, 1214 State St., by visiting broadwaysantabarbara.com and granadasb.org, or by calling 805.899.3002. Groups of 10-plus should call 866.314.7687. Ticket prices start at $40.

Evita charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron’s meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934 and 1952, the Tony Award-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor, illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33. The events in Evita’s life are presented in song, while the story is led by the show’s narrator, Che.

Well-known numbers from Rice and Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece include “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” “Oh What a Circus,” “Buenos Aires” and “Another Suitcase in Another Hall.”

“With what’s going on in the world of politics today, there’s no better time to revisit this iconic work of musical theater,” director Ferrara said. “We are excited to bring Evita to theaters across the country.”

One of the most lauded works in musical theater history, Evita has earned accolades and awards across the globe, including the Olivier Award, the Drama Desk Award and the Tony Award for Best Musical. The 1980 Grammy Award for Best Cast Show Album went to Rice and Lloyd Webber for Evita. Twenty-five English language recordings of the cast album join foreign language versions in Spanish, German, Japanese, Hebrew, Czech, Korean and Icelandic, among many others.

The film version of Evita won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for the new song "You Must Love Me," which Madonna (role: Eva) sang in the film.

“We are excited to include 'You Must Love Me' in our touring production of Evita,” Lloyd Cooper said. “Thanks to Rice and Lloyd Webber, the musical has grown even richer with the addition of this gorgeous ballad."

Evita reunites Ferrara with longtime collaborators Chad Bonaker (lighting design), Nicholas White (sound design) and Thomas Marquez (wardrobe coordinator). Award-winning set designer Bruce Brockman has created a new look for Evita, coordinating with video designer Mark Ciglar to add a special high-tech dimension to this production.

“With the increasing use of video on Broadway and in touring productions, we felt it was time to bring this technology to our production of Evita,” Ferrara said. “With our video walls, we can take the audience cinematically from rural Junin to the Casa Rosada, cross the Atlantic on Eva’s Rainbow Tour, bring her back to her beloved descamisados, and do all of it seamlessly onstage.”

Starring as Eva is Miami-based actress Yael Reich, who has been featured in national tours of Rent and Mamma Mia!, among other hits. She is joined by Los Angeles actors Lance Galgon as Che and Gary Barton as Juan Peron. A cast of singer/dancers and orchestra of nine musicians round out the touring company, under the auspices of general manager/executive producer Paul Rambacher.

The 2018-19 Broadway in Santa Barbara Series is welcomed by the Santa Barbara Hotel Group.

— Colin Bennett represents the American Theatre Guild.