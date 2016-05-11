Evolve CA Chooses Helene Schneider as Grassroots Leader for Congress

Highlighting her commitment to combating “politics as usual” and putting the needs of our communities first, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider earned the endorsement of grassroots, people-powered, activist organization Evolve CA in her campaign for Congress in California’s 24th District.

Evolve is a non-partisan nonprofit organization made up of over 13,000 individuals who want to see real change in their government through common sense solutions to problems affecting the vast majority of Californians.

Upon receiving the Evolve endorsement, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider stated the following:

“I want to thank Evolve California for their endorsement of my campaign. This endorsement demonstrates my desire to support bipartisan legislation in Washington in order to overcome our current political gridlock and put our communities and the American people first. I look forward to working with their grassroots members to continue to run a truly ground-up campaign with a solutions focused approach to our most pressing problems.”

Mayor Schneider recently released a television ad highlighting how her bottom-up (instead of top-down) campaign started in a local Santa Barbara garage.

It also symbolizes her style of governing as a can-do mayor who puts people and grassroots empowerment first— not establishment power plays or politics as usual.

As the ad points out, Mayor Schneider “believes in going to the people to get things done.”

For more information, visit www.HeleneSchneider.com.

— Paid for by Helene Schneider for Congress.