Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:07 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Evolve CA Chooses Helene Schneider as Grassroots Leader for Congress

By Helene Schneider for Congress | May 11, 2016 | 8:45 a.m.

Highlighting her commitment to combating “politics as usual” and putting the needs of our communities first, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider earned the endorsement of grassroots, people-powered, activist organization Evolve CA in her campaign for Congress in California’s 24th District.

Evolve is a non-partisan nonprofit organization made up of over 13,000 individuals who want to see real change in their government through common sense solutions to problems affecting the vast majority of Californians.

Upon receiving the Evolve endorsement, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider stated the following:

“I want to thank Evolve California for their endorsement of my campaign. This endorsement demonstrates my desire to support bipartisan legislation in Washington in order to overcome our current political gridlock and put our communities and the American people first. I look forward to working with their grassroots members to continue to run a truly ground-up campaign with a solutions focused approach to our most pressing problems.”

Mayor Schneider recently released a television ad highlighting how her bottom-up (instead of top-down) campaign started in a local Santa Barbara garage.

It also symbolizes her style of governing as a can-do mayor who puts people and grassroots empowerment first— not establishment power plays or politics as usual.

As the ad points out, Mayor Schneider “believes in going to the people to get things done.”

For more information, visit www.HeleneSchneider.com.

Paid for by Helene Schneider for Congress.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 