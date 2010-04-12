Ex-1960s Radical David Horowitz Headlines Santa Barbara Tea Party Forum

The Santa Barbara Tea Party will host author, commentator and former 1960s radical David Horowitz at a forum at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.
Ward Connerly, founder and president of the American Civil Rights Institute, will emcee the event, which will feature actor and author Mark McIntire quizzing Horowitz in a talk show-type format titled “Going Hard Ball with David Horowitz: From Health Care to Soros, Can the Socialists’ Takeover of America be Stopped?”
Tickets are $20 each of two for $35 and reservations are required. E-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.
— Heather Bryden is a coordinator for the Santa Barbara Tea Party.