Ex-1960s Radical David Horowitz Headlines Santa Barbara Tea Party Forum

Tickets are $20 each of two for $35 and reservations are required. E-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

Ward Connerly , founder and president of the American Civil Rights Institute , will emcee the event, which will feature actor and author Mark McIntire quizzing Horowitz in a talk show-type format titled “Going Hard Ball with David Horowitz: From Health Care to Soros, Can the Socialists’ Takeover of America be Stopped?”

The Santa Barbara Tea Party will host author, commentator and former 1960s radical David Horowitz at a forum at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort , 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

