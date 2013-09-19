Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:23 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Ex-St. Joseph Student, Found Guilty of Sex with Minor, Ordered to Pay $36,000 in Restitution

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 19, 2013 | 6:26 p.m.

A Santa Maria judge on Thursday ordered a 19-year-old former St. Joseph High School student to pay more than $36,000 in restitution following a conviction for three felony counts of unlawful rape with a minor, who was a 14-year-old fellow student at the time.

Shane Villalpando
Shane Villalpando

Shane Villalpando, who graduated from Righetti High School in June 2012, is already serving one year in Santa Barbara County Jail and five years of probation for charges filed in April 2012, which accused Villalpando of raping a 14-year-old girl while he was a student at the Orcutt Catholic high school.

Superior Court Judge Rick Brown handed down his decision Thursday after considering arguments from both sides of the case, according to Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian.

In addition to jail time and probation, Villalpando was sentenced on July 25 to register as a sex offender for five years as a term of probation, pay full restitution to the victims and to receive extensive drug and alcohol counseling, testing and sex offender treatment.

The sentence was one Villalpando agreed to after he pleaded guilty to an added felony count of unlawful sex with a minor in exchange for prosecutors not attempting to retry him on the fourth felony count of rape of an intoxicated person — on which the jury had deadlocked 11-1 for conviction.

On Thursday, Brown ordered Villalpando to pay $36,821.17 in total restitution, with fees going toward counseling expenses, costs to relocate the victim out of the area and for lost wages suffered by the victim’s parents, Karapetian said.

Villalpando faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison under the charges for which he was found guilty on June 12.

He was tried on lesser charges after originally facing three felony counts of forcible rape, one felony count of administering a drug and one felony count of dissuading a witness.

The 14-year-old victim’s complaint alleges Villalpando raped her on multiple occasions between Jan. 28 and April 13 in 2012, and then tried to prevent or dissuade her from reporting the incidents to the police.

