Ex-Boyfriend Arrested in L.A. Murder of 2011 Dos Pueblos Graduate Emily Fox

Los Angeles police detectives have arrested the ex-boyfriend of a Dos Pueblos High School graduate who was shot to death Sunday in the San Fernando Valley.

The bodies of Emily Anna Fox, 22, of Los Angeles and Jerrad Cardae Scott, 24, of La Mesa were found inside a Winnetka apartment by officers responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the LAPD.

Fox was a 2011 graduate of Dos Pueblos, and played on the Chargers golf team, according to Assistant Principal Bill Woodard.

She was currently a student at California State University, Northridge, he said.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that the female victim called 9-1-1 and reported that her ex-boyfriend was at her residence and was armed with a gun," the LAPD said in a press release.

Detectives allege that Fox’s former boyfriend, Brian Anthony Gonzales, 24, committed the killings.

Gonzales, who also goes by the alias Brian Hammond, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to Officer Tony Im.

Details on his charges and bail status were not available Tuesday afternoon.

KNBC-TV in Los Angeles reported that Gonzales was arrested on a bus headed south from Los Angeles, but Im said he could not confirm that.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at 818.374.1923.

Fox's family reportedly owns a business in Old Town Goleta.

She was a standout four-year varsity player for the Dos Pueblos girls golf team, playing on four Channel League championship teams and earning All-Channel League honors for three seasons.

In her senior year, she finished runner-up in the league individual tournament, advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Regional Tournament and qualified for the CIF-SS Individual Finals.

She came up big in a showdown match with Santa Barbara in 2010, shooting the lowest score to help the Chargers win the match and extend their consecutive league championship streak to 17.

Noozhawk Sports Editor Barry Punzal contributed to this report.

