Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Ex-Boyfriend Arrested in L.A. Murder of 2011 Dos Pueblos Graduate Emily Fox

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:03 p.m. | January 19, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.
Emily Fox, seen here during her senior year at Dos Pueblos High School, was shot to death Sunday in Los Angeles. Click to view larger
Emily Fox, seen here during her senior year at Dos Pueblos High School, was shot to death Sunday in Los Angeles. (Dos Pueblos High School photo)

Los Angeles police detectives have arrested the ex-boyfriend of a Dos Pueblos High School graduate who was shot to death Sunday in the San Fernando Valley.

The bodies of Emily Anna Fox, 22, of Los Angeles and Jerrad Cardae Scott, 24, of La Mesa were found inside a Winnetka apartment by officers responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the LAPD.

Fox was a 2011 graduate of Dos Pueblos, and played on the Chargers golf team, according to Assistant Principal Bill Woodard.

She was currently a student at California State University, Northridge, he said.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that the female victim called 9-1-1 and reported that her ex-boyfriend was at her residence and was armed with a gun," the LAPD said in a press release.

Detectives allege that Fox’s former boyfriend, Brian Anthony Gonzales, 24, committed the killings.

Gonzales, who also goes by the alias Brian Hammond, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to Officer Tony Im.

Details on his charges and bail status were not available Tuesday afternoon.

KNBC-TV in Los Angeles reported that Gonzales was arrested on a bus headed south from Los Angeles, but Im said he could not confirm that.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at 818.374.1923.

Brian Anthony Gonzale has been arrested in the slaying of Emily Fox, a Dos Pueblos High School graduate, in Los Angeles. Click to view larger
Brian Anthony Gonzale has been arrested in the slaying of Emily Fox, a Dos Pueblos High School graduate, in Los Angeles. (LAPD photo)

Fox's family reportedly owns a business in Old Town Goleta.

She was a standout four-year varsity player for the Dos Pueblos girls golf team, playing on four Channel League championship teams and earning All-Channel League honors for three seasons.

In her senior year, she finished runner-up in the league individual tournament, advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Regional Tournament and qualified for the CIF-SS Individual Finals.

She came up big in a showdown match with Santa Barbara in 2010, shooting the lowest score to help the Chargers win the match and extend their consecutive league championship streak to 17.

Noozhawk Sports Editor Barry Punzal contributed to this report.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 