Ex-Carpinteria Youth Pastor Pleads Guilty to Sex with Teens

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 8, 2013 | 5:23 p.m.

Louis Joseph Bristol

A Carpinteria youth pastor pleaded guilty Thursday to having sex with two teenage girls, and will have to spend a year in the Santa Barbara County Jail, completely avoid the city of Carpinteria for five years, and register as a sex offender.

Louis Joseph Bristol, 28, pleaded guilty to a lewd act on the 14-year-old girl, and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and furnishing marijuana to the 16-year-old girl, Senior Deputy District Attorney Paula Waldman said.

He also pleaded guilty to sending a sexually explicit video of himself to an unrelated adult, which is a misdemeanor.

Bristol has been in custody since his arrest, for about a year, and the plea agreement means he will waive his time-served credits, Waldman said.

He can’t apply for electronic monitoring, and will be on five-year felony probation when he gets out of jail.

The agreement includes terms to attend Sex Addict Anonymous meetings, stay away from Carpinteria and the victims for five years, and not accept any work or employment with people under the age of 18.

“His mom and relatives live there and he has to stay away,” Waldman said.

“The reason why we entered this agreement is, it met with the total satisfaction especially of the parents and victims, as well as the sheriff and myself,” Waldman said. “When I get a case I investigate and dig and dig and dig, and this seemed to be a really just outcome, and I’m pleased.”

The victims will give a statement at the Sept. 12 sentencing, she added.

Bristol worked as a youth pastor at Carpinteria Community Church and as an assistant manager at the Holiday Inn, and he was accused of using his positions at both places to commit crimes against the two girls.

The crimes occurred in vacant hotel rooms, according to authorities.

His bail was lowered from $2 million to $500,000 after his attorney argued that Bristol, who is married, had no criminal record, had lived in Carpinteria for 20 years, and was no flight risk.

At the time of the bail hearing in March, Bristol had planned to move to Goleta with his wife and apply for a new job, since neither the hotel or church would let him back for liability reasons.

The Carpinteria Community Church released a brief statement after Bristol’s arrest, saying its policy is to immediately report all allegations to authorities, as church officials did in this case.

“Our hearts go out to all of those affected by this situation,” the church said. “We will be keeping them in prayer and invite the community to do so as well throughout this process.”

