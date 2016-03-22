Ex-Dos Pueblos Stars Jamie Neushul, Shannon Cleary Score in Stanford Win Over UCSB

Water Polo

Former Dos Pueblos star Jamie Neushul scored two goals in the second quarter to give third-ranked Stanford the lead for good, and the Cardinal erupted for 10 goals in the second half to beat No. 13 UCSB 16-5 in a non-conference women's water polo match at UCSB's Campus Pool on Tuesday.

Neushul notched her two at 6:10 and 2:07 to push her team back in front 5-4 before Madison Berggren added another Stanford strike with seven seconds until the break gave the Cardinal a 6-4 halftime lead.

The second half was all Stanford (15-2). The Cardinal scored 10 times and allowed just one UCSB goal at the 2:12 mark of the third quarter.

Taylor Shore's first-half hat trick led the Gauchos. Bryn Hudson and Brenna Thomas added one goal apiece.

UCSB was fired up from the opening sprint, as the registered the first two goals of the game to go up 2-0 by the 6:29 mark. The Gauchos found those scores in each of their opening two possessions with Thomas delivering a hard skip shot from straight on and Shore firing her shot off the left post from seven meters out.

The Cardinal responded with three unanswered by the end of the quarter.

Facing a 3-2 deficit, the Gauchos rediscovered their spark early in the second quarter. Brokaw found a wide-open Shore who sprinted her way past the entire Stanford defense in transition and easily scored on her one-on-one matchup with the goalkeeper Julia Hermann.

Shore scored just 32 seconds later she drove deep past her defender and fired in a point blank shot to give the Gauchos a 4-3 lead.

That goal would prove to be UCSB's last until the third quarter, as Stanford finished the first half with another 3-0 run, claiming a 6-4 halftime lead.

The Cardinal continued to apply the scoring pressure as soon as the third quarter opened, as Madison Berggren dished a sharp pass through a crowd of UCSB defenders to Shannon Cleary (Dos Pueblos) for the inside goal. Stanford would tack on one more score before the Gauchos used a timeout at the 2:38 mark.

Regrouped, UCSB capitalized on a power play, as Hudson hugged her left-handed shot on the near post. That goal made the score 8-5.

Stanford closed out the contest with eight straight goals.