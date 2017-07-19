Ex-SBCC Standout Zack Zehner Named MVP of Double-A All-Star Game

Baseball

Former SBCC and Cal Poly baseball star Zack Zehner was named MVP of the Double-A Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 12 in Manchester, N.H.

Zehner, an 18th-round pick of the New York Yankees in 2015, is an outfielder for the Trenton (N.J.) Thunder. He was a late addition to the All-Star Game and went 2-3, snapping a 1-1 tie with a two-run single up the middle in the sixth. His East team won the game 7-1.

Zehner is batting .265 for first-place Trenton with five home runs, 41 RBI, a .392 slugging percentage and .767 OPS.

Zehner was a two-time first-team All-Western State North selection in 2012-13 for the Vaqueros. He was an All-Southern Cal player in 2013 when he hit .358 and led the conference with 38 RBI in 35 games, along with a .496 slugging percentage.

