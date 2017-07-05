Heat Wave Expected Across Santa Barbara South Coast; Fire Weather Watch Issued

Coastal temperatures expected to hit 95 degrees, while the foothills and Santa Ynez Valley are expected to top 100

Soaring temperatures, rising humidity and strong winds make a return to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast Thursday, with an Excessive Heat Warning issued through Saturday.

Temperatures will be increasing each day in Carpinteria, Montecito and Santa Barbara, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures to range from 96 to 103 degrees in the foothills and between 85 and 95 degrees across the coast. Overnight lows are expected to remain in the 70s to lower 80s across the foothills.

“If you go to the beach — remember to stay in the shade, wear light-colored clothing and sunscreen,” said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the NWS in Oxnard.

“In afternoon, try to get somewhere cool. It’s almost too hot to be outside.”

Mountain areas are predicted to have above-normal temperatures through Sunday and possibly into early next week.

The Santa Ynez Valley is expected to be hot and breezy on Friday, with a high around 100 degrees, and Saturday, before dropping down into the 80s on Sunday.

An increase in elevated moisture is expected to move up from Mexico this weekend, which could create added humidity during the excessive heat wave and may cause discomfort when people are trying to cool off at night.

The temperature at the Santa Barbara Airport is expected to hit 89 degrees Saturday, which would tie the record set in 1992 for July 8, Seto said.

“One thing to remember is that all of the (forecast) temperatures are measured in the shade,” Seto said. “If you step from the shade to the sun, you will notice a difference in the temperature.”

The average high in July in Santa Barbara is between 74 and 75 degrees, according to the Western Regional Climate Center.

The National Weather Service is urging individuals to take extra precautions if spending time outdoor or working outside.

Forecasters are advising that residents reschedule strenuous activities during the early morning or evening and take frequent rest breaks in shaded areas or air-conditioned environments.

“Drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty,” Seto said. “Have a plan if you lose power at your house.”

The heat wave has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for fire weather from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

Forecasters say the combination of gusty sundowner winds along with dry and hot conditions will create critical fire weather conditions.

The strongest winds and hottest temperatures are expected late Friday afternoon and Friday evening, with temperatures climbing to around 100 degrees with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

The winds will pound the hardest west of Goleta during the late afternoon and evening. Winds start to shift to the north and northeast overnight from east San Marcos Pass through Montecito and Carpinteria.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.