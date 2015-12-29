Executives to Tell Yardi Systems Story at Cal Lutheran Corporate Breakfast in Santa Barbara

Advice

Executives with Yardi Systems will tell the story of the global real estate software firm at the California Lutheran University Corporate Leaders Breakfast slated for Jan. 21, 2016, at the Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara.

Founder and President Anant Yardi and Executive Vice President Gordon Morrell will present “Innovation, Progress, Stability: The Yardi Story” from 8-9 a.m. Networking and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m.

In 1982, Yardi recognized the need for an integrated accounting and property management software for the residential market. With 14 years of programming experience, Yardi had the background to design it.

Two years later, he created Basic Property Management for the Apple II computer and sold it to the company’s first customer, Sabaco Realtors.

Since that time, Yardi has directed his Santa Barbara-based company through more than 30 years of steady growth as it became a leader in real estate asset and property management solutions.

He is recognized as one of the early pioneers in the commercial real estate automation industry, and his company continues to receive industry accolades. In 2004, he received Realcomm’s Digie Award and was inducted into the Multi-Housing News Hall of Fame.

Morrell joined Yardi Systems in 1990. As executive vice president, he protects the company’s corporate and fiscal interests and oversees day-to-day operations.

Yardi Systems has more than 4,000 employees and 35 offices worldwide. Morrell also reads proposals and works with others to decide which community projects the company will fund.

Yardi Systems supports the arts, sustainability, education for disadvantaged youths and social services. Outside of work, Morrell serves as chair of the KCLU Advisory Board and works on activities for The Fund for Santa Barbara.

Prior to joining Yardi Systems, he founded and spent eight years as president of Santa Barbara Softworks, a developer of educational software. He also taught counseling psychology and human development at the University of Maine.

The Corporate Leaders Breakfast Series brings members of the business and civic communities together to share ideas and hear from prominent leaders in the region.

The 2015-16 series will continue with a report by Gold Coast Veterans Foundation President Ron Greenwood March 4, 2016, at the Ventura Beach Marriott and a panel discussion on cybersecurity May 3, 2016 at Cal Lutheran’s Lundring Events Center in Thousand Oaks.

Reservations are requested by Jan. 15, 2016. To RSVP, contact Sharon Nelson at [email protected] or 805.493.3150.

For more information, visit CalLutheran.edu/clb.

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager at California Lutheran University.