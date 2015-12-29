Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Executives to Tell Yardi Systems Story at Cal Lutheran Corporate Breakfast in Santa Barbara

By Karin Grennan for California Lutheran University | December 29, 2015 | 9:44 a.m.

Executives with Yardi Systems will tell the story of the global real estate software firm at the California Lutheran University Corporate Leaders Breakfast slated for Jan. 21, 2016, at the Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara.

Founder and President Anant Yardi and Executive Vice President Gordon Morrell will present “Innovation, Progress, Stability: The Yardi Story” from 8-9 a.m. Networking and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. 

In 1982, Yardi recognized the need for an integrated accounting and property management software for the residential market. With 14 years of programming experience, Yardi had the background to design it.

Two years later, he created Basic Property Management for the Apple II computer and sold it to the company’s first customer, Sabaco Realtors.

Since that time, Yardi has directed his Santa Barbara-based company through more than 30 years of steady growth as it became a leader in real estate asset and property management solutions.

He is recognized as one of the early pioneers in the commercial real estate automation industry, and his company continues to receive industry accolades. In 2004, he received Realcomm’s Digie Award and was inducted into the Multi-Housing News Hall of Fame.

Morrell joined Yardi Systems in 1990. As executive vice president, he protects the company’s corporate and fiscal interests and oversees day-to-day operations.

Yardi Systems has more than 4,000 employees and 35 offices worldwide. Morrell also reads proposals and works with others to decide which community projects the company will fund.

Yardi Systems supports the arts, sustainability, education for disadvantaged youths and social services. Outside of work, Morrell serves as chair of the KCLU Advisory Board and works on activities for The Fund for Santa Barbara.

Prior to joining Yardi Systems, he founded and spent eight years as president of Santa Barbara Softworks, a developer of educational software. He also taught counseling psychology and human development at the University of Maine.

The Corporate Leaders Breakfast Series brings members of the business and civic communities together to share ideas and hear from prominent leaders in the region.

The 2015-16 series will continue with a report by Gold Coast Veterans Foundation President Ron Greenwood March 4, 2016, at the Ventura Beach Marriott and a panel discussion on cybersecurity May 3, 2016 at Cal Lutheran’s Lundring Events Center in Thousand Oaks.

Reservations are requested by Jan. 15, 2016. To RSVP, contact Sharon Nelson at [email protected] or 805.493.3150.

For more information, visit CalLutheran.edu/clb.

Karin Grennan is the media relations manager at California Lutheran University.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 