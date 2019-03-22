Pixel Tracker

Exemplary Teen Erick Pinedo Tovar is California Coastal Area Council Youth of Year

By K. Scott for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley | March 22, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Erick Pinedo Tovar
Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley teen Erick Pinedo Tovar has been named the California Coastal Area Council Youth of the Year.

Tovar, a junior at Pioneer Valley High School, competed with nine outstanding teens representing 13 Boys & Girls Club organizations from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Kern counties.

The Youth of the Year title is an honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.

Now in its 72nd year, the Youth of the Year program honors America's most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures and encourages all kids to lead, succeed and inspire.

Tovar will go on to contend for the California Youth of the Year title and a $5,000 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

"Erick is a model example of the impact of Boys & Girls Club programming," said Jeremy Deming, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.

"Through his hard work, determination, and willingness to absorb the leadership traits we have instilled in him, he is now our region's Youth of the Year," Deming said. "That's no small feat for any teen that competes in this annual competition.

"Erick will do great things in his life and we are incredibly proud to have been a part of his development into a productive, responsible, and caring citizen of our cherished community."

At Pioneer Valley High School, Tovar is an active participant in the Keystone Club, a teen group dedicated to community service and building leadership skills. Tovar has completed more than 500 hours of community service.

He is passionate about helping others, especially peers and younger club members who often look to him for advice and positive inspiration. He plans to major in psychology and attend the University of California, Berkeley.

"Hard work is the essence of life if one wishes to remain competitive to achieve their desires," Tovar said. "It is our defining characteristics that distinguish the average from the dedicated."

If Tovar wins the state competition, he will compete for the title of Pacific Youth of the Year and an additional $10,000 college scholarship, renewable for up to four years. Five regional winners will advance to Washington, D.C., in September to compete for the National Youth of the Year title.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley currently provides programs for over 2,000 registered children ages 6-18 in Santa Maria and Guadalupe. An additional 3,000 children benefit from club-sponsored sports programming. For more, call 805-354-7421 or visit bgcsmv.org.

— K. Scott for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.

 

