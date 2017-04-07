Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:04 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Fantasy Blooms From Reality at Botanic Garden Art Show

Recent works by Jane Gottlieb are archival dye-sublimation prints on aluminum

Channel Islands, 2017 by Jane Gottlieb.
Channel Islands, 2017 by Jane Gottlieb.
By Nina Dunbar for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | April 7, 2017 | 11:25 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Pritzlaff Conservation Center Gallery will feature an exhibit of recent artworks by Santa Barbara artist Jane Gottlieb, April 14 through July 4.

Titled Jane Gottlieb’s Fantasy Gardens, the exhibit is free with paid admission to the Botanic Garden ($12 for adults). The Garden’s Pritzlaff Conservation Gallery is open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 1212 Mission Canyon Road.
 
A Mission Canyon resident and long-time member of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Gottlieb has journeyed to destinations throughout the world taking photographs of the natural and manmade world that creates the basis for her vibrant artworks.

Her new body of archival dye-sublimation prints on aluminum builds on her fascination with garden environments.

For this exhibit Gottlieb combines garden-themed works from Europe and Bali with landscapes from southern California and, most recently, images created at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

As much painter as photographer, Gottlieb applied her colorist skills starting 35 years ago to hand-paint layers of retouching dyes onto her Cibachrome prints, altering reality into a more romantic and fantastic world.

For the last 25 years, she has been scanning her one-of-a-kind, hand-painted prints and her lifetime collection of Kodachrome slides and then enhances, collages, and paints them with Photoshop to create an idyllic vision that is uniquely her own.
 
"I want to create images that surprise, intrigue, and draw the viewer into my idyllic vision, with vibrant color and evocative beauty. My Fantasy Gardens are like daydreams, as the altered reality evokes a romantic and hopeful world,” Gottlieb said.

The 14 artworks included in the exhibit are for sale with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

For more about Gottlieb, visit janegottlieb.com.

— Nina Dunbar for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

 
 

 
