Exhibit Challenged Artists to Create Out of the Box

The Arts Fund has announced the opening of the exhibit Disorderly Construct, curated by Hugh Margerum and Giulinana Mottin. A reception will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Arts Fund Gallery, 205-C Santa Barbara St., during the Funk Zone Art Walk.

Disorderly Construct will feature work by Linda Daniels, Nancy Gifford, Giuliana Mottin, Karl Petrunak, Hank Pitcher, Maria Rendon, Richard Ross and George Sanders.

The concept for Disorderly Construct was to challenge artists to present or create a work that falls outside their familiar and normal practice or is an offshoot of work for which they are known.

In researching this show, the curators discovered a fascinating array of work in the studios they visited, reaffirming that often the bounds of creativity extend beyond the familiar, and manifests itself in surprising ways.

The eight artists in this show were selected from proposals submitted that involved work that explores either unfamiliar artistic territory, side projects in different media, or entirely new subject matter.

The exhibition will be on view until July 16. Regular gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

