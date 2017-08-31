Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:11 pm | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Wildling’s Animals: A-Z Exhibit Making Tracks

As show comes to a close, artist Lynn Hanson will talk about her body of work

Lynn Hanson’s, The Tracks, charcoal on 1916 railroad map, blueprint, 2016. (Wildling Museum)
By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature | August 31, 2017 | 2:15 p.m.

After spending the summer on display at the Wildling Museum, the Animals: A-Z exhibit will be closing on Oct. 9.

In celebration of the exhibit's final weekend, artist Lynn Hanson will be at the Wildling, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, to discuss her artistic training, techniques, and body of work.

“All of my work emanates from my constant attention and visceral connection to the natural world from a childhood stalking garter snakes at Whiskey Ditch in rural Minnesota to a daily ritual of exploring beaches and canyons along the California coast,” Hanson said.

The work carries an undercurrent of longing: drawings of native wildlife on vintage maps, paintings: the gray sea, heaps of rope, and shelters of wrack and bramble, in addition, pinhole and chlorophyll photography from the wanderings.

Hanson’s most recent solo exhibition — wrack & bramble (field notes and meditations) — was at Lora Schlesinger Gallery at Bergamot Station in Santa Monica.

Currently at the Wildling Museum, a drawing is included in the Animals: A-Z exhibition, and a chlorophyll print is included in the Trees of the Tri-Counties Nature Photography show.

After Hanson’s talk, executive director Stacey Otte-Demangate will lead a tour of Animals: A-Z for Wildling members.

Get the inside scoop into how the exhibit was created and some behind-the-scenes information about the artworks before they are bid farewell. Artists in the exhibit hail from six countries — Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Bhutan, Russia and USA — with strong local representation as well.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.

 

