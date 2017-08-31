Wildling’s Animals: A-Z Exhibit Making Tracks

As show comes to a close, artist Lynn Hanson will talk about her body of work

After spending the summer on display at the Wildling Museum, the Animals: A-Z exhibit will be closing on Oct. 9.

In celebration of the exhibit's final weekend, artist Lynn Hanson will be at the Wildling, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, to discuss her artistic training, techniques, and body of work.

“All of my work emanates from my constant attention and visceral connection to the natural world from a childhood stalking garter snakes at Whiskey Ditch in rural Minnesota to a daily ritual of exploring beaches and canyons along the California coast,” Hanson said.

The work carries an undercurrent of longing: drawings of native wildlife on vintage maps, paintings: the gray sea, heaps of rope, and shelters of wrack and bramble, in addition, pinhole and chlorophyll photography from the wanderings.

Hanson’s most recent solo exhibition — wrack & bramble (field notes and meditations) — was at Lora Schlesinger Gallery at Bergamot Station in Santa Monica.

Currently at the Wildling Museum, a drawing is included in the Animals: A-Z exhibition, and a chlorophyll print is included in the Trees of the Tri-Counties Nature Photography show.

After Hanson’s talk, executive director Stacey Otte-Demangate will lead a tour of Animals: A-Z for Wildling members.

Get the inside scoop into how the exhibit was created and some behind-the-scenes information about the artworks before they are bid farewell. Artists in the exhibit hail from six countries — Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Bhutan, Russia and USA — with strong local representation as well.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.