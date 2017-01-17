Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:51 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Exhibit Features Photos of Obama in Santa Barbara, 2007

By Patricia Houghton Clarke | January 17, 2017 | 2:59 p.m.

Patricia Houghton Clarke, an international award-winning photographer, will present never-before-seen black and white images from Barack Obama’s campaign stop in Santa Barbara in 2007. The photographs embody the president’s abiding power, grace and, most importantly, hope.

Proceeds from sales of the images will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.

Opening reception is 4-7 p.m. Jan. 28 with closing reception 2-4 p.m. Feb. 25 at Patricia Clarke Studio, Palm Lofts 410 Palm Ave. A 18, Carpinteria.

The photos also can be purchased online through Feb. 25 at http://patriciahoughtonclarke.com/section/334090_obama_in_santa_barbara_2007.html.

The events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 381-1758 or visit http://www.patriciahoughtonclarke.com/.

 

— Patricia Houghton Clarke.

 

 

 
