Exhibit at Maritime Museum Taps ‘The Geology of Oil in the Santa Barbara Channel’

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host an opening reception for the exhibit "The Geology of Oil in the Santa Barbara Channel & The Chumash Use of Asphaltum" from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 6 at the museum, 113 Harbor Way in Santa Barbara.

The event is free and open to the public.

"The Geology of Oil in the Santa Barbara Channel" exhibit will show how oil is formed and discuss the natural oil and gas seeps in the Santa Barbara Channel — the second-largest such seeps in the world.

The oil-rich Monterey Formation, which holds most of California’s known oil resources and is of major importance for understanding the complex geological history of California, will be illustrated through a topographical map of the Santa Barbara Channel and the north and south geologic cross-section of the western transverse ranges of California.

Geological forces that created the many layers of rock under local waters and land will be displayed with photographs of natural seeps, along with actual samples of liquid and rock formations of asphaltum.

The "Chumash Use of Asphaltum" exhibit will address the indigenous people of this area, the Chumash, who have been making use of this local maritime resource for thousands of years.

The event is sponsored by the George H. & Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation, the June G. Outhwaite Charitable Trust, SOS California — Lad Handelman and Judy Rossiter, the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, John C. Woodward, ExxonMobil, Freeport-McMoRan Oil and Gas LLC, Hank and Mari Mitchel, Ken Vadnais, Venoco, Western States Petroleum Association, Chuck and Mary Wilson, R.H. Heck & Associates, Robert and Claudia Kirby, James Lima and Petroleum Production Pioneers.

— Dennis Schuett is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.