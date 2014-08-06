Exhibit to Feature John Conroy’s Photos of ‘Iconic Musicians from the ‘70s’

In conjunction with Second Saturday Art Walk, The Arts Fund and Guitar Bar are pleased to host vintage guitar heroes in an exhibit titled "Iconic Musicians from the '70s" with photography by John Conroy.

An artist reception will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The exhibit includes color and black and white photographs by Conroy, a Santa Barbara lensman.

The dozen or so images will include photographs of the Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, Gregg Allman, George Harrison, Jackson Browne, Jerry Garcia and Carlos Santana. All of the images are from a limited edition series.

Admission is free.

The Guitar Bar is located at 137 Anacapa St. in the Funk Zone.