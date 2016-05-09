Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:20 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Exhibition by Local Artist Gary Chafe to Benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara

An oil painting by Gary Chafe. A selection of Chafe’s work will be on display at Hospice of Santa Barbara, and 25 percent of sales will benefit the organization. (Gary Chafe photo)
By Angel Pacheco for Hospice of Santa Barbara | May 9, 2016 | 8:45 a.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will display the work of local artist Gary Chafe at the Leigh Block Gallery beginning May 11, 2016, with an open house reception.

Most of the artwork in Chafe’s exhibit – to be displayed within HSB’s gallery at 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100 – was created prior to his diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia, a neurological disorder that affects movements and presents neuropsychiatric symptoms.

With his work, Chafe depicts scenes of Santa Barbara landscapes, cityscapes, personal experiences and the town’s personalities through monotype prints and oil paintings.

“Before his diagnosis, he would create art almost every day. He never held a typical day job” said Chafe’s daughter, Maya. “His masterwork was in monotypes. He has done hundreds of monotypes. He’s an artistic autodidact.”

Born Sept. 1, 1937, in Los Angeles, Chafe moved to Santa Barbara as a child with his family and has formed strong artistic roots within the community.

He is known for being one of the founding artists of the pop-up Yes Store as well as his civic engagement and wide range within his artmaking, including lost wax cast jewelry, graphic design and sculptures in bronze.

Chafe is entirely self-educated in art history and has studied art with Charles Atkinson at Santa Barbara City College. Chafe also taught at local schools and adult education in Santa Barbara.

He owned “The First Press” on Carrillo Street, offering print making services and later, a gallery. His art is featured in many art collections, including Phoenix Art Museum and Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Chafe continues to reside in Santa Barbara while in transitional hospice care, along with assistance from his daughter. He continues to be a well-regarded artist in the Santa Barbara area.

From 5:30-7 p.m., May 11, Hospice of Santa Barbara will host a wine and hors d’oeuvres open house reception for the new exhibit, which runs until July 29.

Chafe will donate 25 percent of the proceeds from his art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc., a volunteer hospice organization. Exhibit viewings may be scheduled by calling 805.563.8820.

Hospice of Santa Barbara volunteers its free professional counseling and care management services to those who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one. It is also present on local school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

