Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Exoskeleton Suit Helps Spinal, Stroke Patients at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital

New technology is helping patients such as Larry Bartley regain freedom of movement

Larry Bartley, 62, uses Ekso Bionics at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. Noah Gaines, a physical therapy doctor and neurologic clinical specialist, helps monitor the cutting edge technology.
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 13, 2016 | 9:57 p.m.

While wearing a black bionic suit and using forearm crutches to help maintain balance while walking, Larry Bartley repeated the same two words as he moved down the halls at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital —“step, crutch, step, crutch.”

Robotic technology is helping Bartley recover from a spinal cord injury caused by a 30-foot fall after he stepped on a dead branch that gave way in the backyard tree at his home.

He was left paralyzed, and until a few months ago, he thought he would never walk again.

“Not everyone was convinced I was going to live,” said Bartley, who fractured eight vertebra and seven fractured ribs, and had two spinal surgeries. “When you're in that state, you can go one way or another. It makes it easier to go down hill without love and support.”

Strapped in the Ekso GT robotic exoskeleton that allows him to stride properly, the 62-year-old has been at Cottage to restore strength in his legs and regain the nerves in his body that make walking possible.

The suit helps enhance mobility and allows paralyzed users to stand up and walk.

Less than two months after the April 20 accident, the Santa Barbara resident took 111 steps in the Ekso. Now, after his seven sessions in the exoskeleton, he walked a new record of 409 steps last week. 

“The numbers are reinforcement that I’m getting better,” Bartley said. “Passing that mark is affirmation of success and a push to be stronger.”

Bartley said the robotic exoskeleton has helped him regain the confidence to walk, while reducing the physical stress. 

“It’s up to me how many steps I can do,” he said. “But the Ekso is helping my posture and reawakening my muscles.”

For Bartley, seeing familiar faces at the hospital also gives him hope. He has worked more than 10 years as a patient care technician in the nursing resource unit.

“It’s amazing seeing everyone,” Bartley said inside his hospital room. “The amount of love that is extended from employees is inspiring.”

As medical technology evolves, the exoskeletons are the latest tools in rehabilitation and physical therapy.

The developer, Ekso Bionics Holdings, announced in April 2016 it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market the Ekso for use in the treatment of individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

It is the first of its kind to receive FDA clearance for use with stroke patients.

“It’s exciting to be at the forefront of technology and how it is changing treatment,” said Noah Gaines, a physical therapy doctor and neurologic clinical specialist, who spent time working with Bartley.

Gaines said it’s not just the device that has helped Bartley improve his leg movements; he underwent multiple other physical therapy treatments.

“His progress is due to a team effort,” Gaines said. “He took his first steps in the Ekso and it was huge for him that he wasn't going to fall.”

Suzanne Alexandra stepped backwards down the hall and kept direct eye contact while she followed her boyfriend putting one leg in front of the other. She has spent countless hours by Bartley’s side and observed his strength.

“I watched the fall in slow motion and I heard the crack when he fell (out of the tree),” Alexandra said. “This man is a walking miracle, and I cried the first time I saw him walk again. I call him superman.” 

One Ekso is housed at the rehabilitation hospital and has helped 14 patients since March 2016.

The $150,000 price tag of the robot puts it out of reach for many medical facilities, with the next closest Ekso located in Pasadena and another in Northern California.

The money for the exoskeleton was raised from the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, a nonprofit group dedicated to improving the services for people with disabilities.

On Sept. 26, the foundation will host a dinner and demonstration of Ekso at the Fess Parker-A DoubleTree by Hilton Resort.

Smart Spinal Cords: Learning to Move Again” will feature a panel discussion with V. Reggie Edgerton, a professor emeritus at the UCLA department of integrative biology and physiology and the department of neurobiology. Ticket prices start at $15.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Suzanne Alexandra watches as her boyfriend, Larry Bartley, uses Ekso Bionics at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. Noah Gaines, a physical therapy doctor and neurologic clinical specialist, helps monitor the cutting edge technology. Click to view larger
