Expanded Emergency Department Opens at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang is proud to announce Monday's opening of its newly expanded Emergency Department.

These improvements are an integral part of the ongoing $12 million facility earthquake retrofit and enhancement project. When completed, the SYVCH Emergency Department will have eight patient treatment rooms, having doubled in size.

The SYVCH Emergency Department has more than 6,600 patient visits per year (6,643 in 2012) and staffs a total of 32 physicians, nurses and technicians to provide outstanding care to the community.

“Construction has been completed on the new section of the Emergency Department featuring four new emergency treatment rooms, a large new waiting room and reception area," SYVCH Vice President Wende Cappetta said. "The hospital’s original main lobby will close soon for renovations at which time all patients and visitors will enter through the new walk-in emergency entrance. All departments will continue to be open as we go into our final stage of construction.

"Thank you to our community for your patience as we improve our facilities and for your tremendous financial support of this project.”

Founded in 1964, the nonprofit Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital provides high quality outpatient surgical services, inpatient care, comprehensive imaging (including MRI, CT, digital mammography, ultrasound, X-ray), on-site laboratory, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, wound-care program, physicians specialty clinic and 24-hour emergency services to the community.

Located at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang, SYVCH is part of the nonprofit Cottage Health System, which includes Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and its associated Cottage Children’s Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. Click here for more information.

— Laura Kath is a public relations coordinator Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.