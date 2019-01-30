Expect Hwy. 1 Delays During Replacement of Salsipuedes Creek Bridge

A project to replace the Salsipuedes Creek Bridge and construct a retaining wall and fish passage on Highway 1 near Lompoc will begin Monday, Feb. 11, Caltrans has announced.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with a temporary signal which will be in operation 24 hours a day.

In preparation for the project, motorists will encounter lane closures within the project area on Hwy. 1 between Santa Rosa Road and Jalama Road from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 8. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

Contractor for the $5 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. The project is expected to be complete in June 2021.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, call District 5 Public Affairs Office, 805-549-3237 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#sb.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.