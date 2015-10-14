Expect the Unexpected at The Arts Fund’s ‘Unintended Consequences’

Advice

Every day we face the fact that even our smallest actions may have consequences that we don't intend, and just because we can't foresee these unintended consequences does not mean that we no longer feel responsible for them.

Fortunately that's not always bad news — unexpected benefits are as much a part of this picture as are unexpected drawbacks, which is the theme of the upcoming exhibit Unexpected Consequences put on by The Arts Fund.

Ro Snell, Tom Pazderka, Alice Wang, Vanesa Gingold and George Sanders, the artists featured in the exhibit, all work with this idea of the unintended consequence as a core aspect of their practice.

Their art accumulates unexpected results to gain perspective on both the original intentions that seem to have gone astray and the fresh opportunities these accidents create.

The exhibition will be held at The Arts Fund Gallery, located at 205-C Santa Barbara Street, and will be on view until Dec. 5, 2015.

A public reception will be held in the gallery the evening of Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, from 5–8 p.m. during the Funk Zone Art Walk.

Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 12–5 p.m.

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

— Marcello Ricci represents The Arts Fund.