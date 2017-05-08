Experience a Summer Vacation Through World of Art

You Are Going On A Trip: A Journey Modern and Contemporary Prints

You Are Going On A Trip brings together a selection of highlights from the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) wide-ranging collection of modern and contemporary prints, on view May 28-Aug. 20.

Focusing on works produced from the 1940s-70s, the exhibit is an eclectic array of works on paper created by artists from the U.S. and other countries. Coinciding with the summer travel season, it offers a metaphoric venture to various new destinations.

Titled after an etching by Charles Garabedian that depicts the gentle hand of the artist touching the viewer's consciousness, the exhibition, like the image, plants the seed of a journey.

Organized by writer and independent curator, Michael Duncan, You Are Going On A Trip is loosely divided into themes, including dreams, icons, notions of home and travel, history, and images of humans and wildlife.

"Prints take us places," Duncan said. "They lead us to exotic and familiar locales, offering mind-expanding fantasies as well as fresh takes on everyday objects.

"They present new considerations of well-known people and stories and revisit historical events. They confront desires and goals and sometimes lead to an expansion of our definitions of art."

The exhibit touches on various distinctly American themes, including works from a bicentennial portfolio by Alex Katz, Marisol, Fritz Scholder and Red Grooms; politically charged works by Andy Warhol and Larry Rivers; and film noir-like narratives by Ken Price and Terry Allen.

Although international in scope, the exhibit includes examples from the three premier print-shops of Southern California: Tamarind Lithography Workshop (June Wayne), Gemini Ltd. (John Altoon), and Cirrus Editions Limited (Vija Celmins).

The range of nationalities and time periods demonstrates the universal appeal of portraiture, landscape and still life.

Through these genres, artists have described their experiences of the world, whether executing their visions in realist, expressionist, surrealist, or pop styles.

The exhibit is designed to show the common ground of art, emphasizing content over style or nationality.

The various sections loosely encompass all aspects of everyday life, finding room for images related to politics, dreams, sexuality, art, nature and religion.

Artists represented include: Terry Allen, Lee Bontecou, John Randolph Carter, Vija Celmins, Bruce Conner, Jose Luis Cuevas, Salvador Dali, Max Ernst, Red Grooms, Nancy Grossman, Hagiwara Hideo, Paul Jacoulet, Allen Jones and Oskar Kokoschka.

Also, Andy Warhol, Jacob Lawrence, Rico Lebrun, Marisol, Kerry James Marshall, Malcolm Morley, Alice Neel, Sidney Nolan, Eduardo Paolozzi, Pablo Picasso, Ken Price, Larry Rivers, James Rosenquist, Munakata Shiko and David Alfaro Siqueiros.

— Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art.