Local Families Invited to Get an Inside Look at Laguna Blanca School

Laguna Blanca School invites local families to experience what current students and parents know and love about this treasured school.

There will be several upcoming opportunities for children and their parents to take an inside look into life at Laguna Blanca.

Saturday, Jan. 11 — Grades 5-12 Open House

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hope Ranch Campus, 4125 Paloma Drive

All students and their families are encouraged to attend this event as an introduction to the Laguna Blanca community. Make the most of this opportunity to see the school's curriculum in action; meet and ask questions of teachers, administrators, parents and students; learn about our co-curricular offerings; hear about college counseling, opportunities for leadership, and participation in athletics; and enjoy a question-and-answer period with a student panel.

Thursday, Jan. 23 — Grades K-4 Open House

9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Montecito Campus, 260 San Ysidro Road

Parents are encouraged to attend this morning event as an introduction to the Lower School community of Laguna Blanca. The event offers a peek at life as a Laguna Blanca student and the opportunity to tour the school, meet and ask questions of administrators, parents and teachers, and learn about the curriculum in each grade.

Parent Class Visit Days

Held at the Hope Ranch Campus, 4125 Paloma Drive

Class visits for parents are hosted for the Middle/Upper Schools' entry grades of seven and nine. These visit opportunities allow parents to experience the school, teachers and students in action. Class Visit Days are a recommended but optional part of the admission process. Space is limited, and RSVPs are required by calling 805.687.1752 x210 or emailing Joyce Balak at [email protected].

» Grade 9 Visit Day — Monday, Jan. 13 at 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

» Grade 7 Visit Day — Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Laguna Blanca Story Time

Held at the Montecito Campus, 260 San Ysidro Road

These special reading events are another opportunity for families to visit the Lower School campus, learn about the engaging literature programs, and visit with faculty members. Laguna Blanca Story Time is a series of fun and interactive reading opportunities for children, ages 3 to 6, and are free and open to the entire community. Children and families are invited to come listen to stories, let their imaginations take over and also enjoy some healthy treats!

» Saturday, Feb. 1 at 9 to 10 a.m.

» Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9 to 10 a.m.



For more information or to RSVP, please contact Joyce Balak, director of admission and financial aid, at 805.687.1752 x210 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.