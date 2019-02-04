Pixel Tracker

Experience MULTIMODAL’s Idiosyncratic Creations at UCSB’s Glassbox Gallery

By Maiza Hixson for UCSB | February 4, 2019 | 2:21 a.m.

MULTIMODAL is an experimental festival that entertains an expansive definition of performance, from cooking, cleaning and video gaming to makeup tutorials, and meditation.

Artists will share their idiosyncratic creative acts with visitors in an improvisational capacity that encourages reflection on ideas of art and life.

The event will be Feb. 11-15  at Glassbox Gallery in the Art Department at UCSB. Public performances are scheduled every day throughout the run of the exhibition. The daily schedule will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/events/389044228527907/.

Among the participants are: Emily Baker, Serene Blumenthal, Kio Griffith, Maiza Hixson, Madeleine Eve Ignon, Mei-Mei Mijares, Andrew Morrison, Sahar Sajadieh, Toni Scott, Juan Silverio, Nadia Talley, Echo Theohar, Christopher Velasco and Hannah Wolfe.

A closing reception with refreshments will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15. The daily performances and closing reception are free and open to the public.

Glassbox Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment. Parking available on campus in Lot 27.

MULTIMODAL builds upon theorist Richard Schechner’s mapping of performance as a continuum of human actions ranging from ritual, play, sports, popular entertainments, the performing arts (theater, dance, music), and everyday life performances to the enactment of social, professional, gender, race and class roles, and on to healing (from shamanism to surgery), the media, and the internet.

For more information, contact Maiza Hixson at [email protected]

— Maiza Hixson for UCSB.

 

