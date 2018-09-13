Experience Taste and Sounds of Old Town Goleta

Goleta Old Town Community Association will present the first annual Taste and Sounds of Old Town, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Attendees will be given a wristband that allows them to sample dishes from 10 different restaurants in the Old Town area.

“We think this is going to be a total hit; here’s some really amazing food here, and we expect people will discover that their new favorite restaurants are right here in Old Town,” said Phebe Mansur, chair of Goleta Old Town Community Association.

Goodland Kitchen, for example, is planning to preview a dish not yet on their menu exclusively to Taste patrons. The Pork Belly Slider is a secret concoction of the new owners and their kitchen manager.



El Sitio, Pepe’s and La Hacienda will showcase top Mexican cuisine. El Sitio is offering a new taste: Corn Quesadillitas with choice of bacon, pasilla chile, cheese or chorizo served with all the fixings.

The former El Pollo Rico is now La Guerrerita, under new ownership. La Guerrerita will offer special Mexican omelets paired with a tasty side, created just for the Taste event, of beans with cheese, chorizo and jalapenos.

“This is a great opportunity for our Old Town restaurants,” said Julissa Rodriguez of La Guerrerita. “I’m excited to meet all the Taste patrons and show them why we’re the best on the street.”

Chapala Market is entering its Carnitas taco in the Taste. Pepe’s will offer its bacon-wrapped Jalapenos for Taste patrons.

La Hacienda plans to offer a local’s only dish of grilled chicken with sauteed vegetables in a garlic cream sauce,served alongside a handmade cheese enchilada, topped with choice of red or green sauce.

“We believe we have one of the strongest offerings in the Taste,” said owner Luz Landeros.

There are Asian flavors in Old Town as well, and two strong contenders are stepping up for the Taste. Pattaya Thai will serve its Panang Curry with smoky, sweet, and hot flavors all intermingled.

Gimeal Café will offer fusion cuisine with Chinese, Korean and Japanese flavors.

Old Town Goleta is also home to hand-crafted beverages that will be for sale in the Beer /Wine/Cider Garden. Santa Barbara Gift Baskets will offer gourmet Santa Barbara Popcorn, local wine tastings, and wines by the glass.

The Santa Barbara Cider Company will offer cider brewed in Old Town. The Goleta Chamber will be offering lemon-flavored brew and regular lager from MSpecial as a special advance Taste preview for the annual Lemon Festival set the next weekend.

All crafted beverages are available for purchase for $5 in the garden.

Spencer the Gardener, a local band, will be playing the Beer /Wine/Cider Garden. Tastes from the Three Pickles Deli and the Santa Barbara Woodfired Catering Company will be on offer in the Beer /Wine/Cider Garden as well.

The event is sponsored by Goleta Old Town Community Association, Goleta Sushi House, Mercury Lounge, Rabobank, Community West Bank, Graphicinc and the Santa Barbara Independent.

For tickets and to see the Taste route, visit goletataste.com.

— Sharon Byrne for Goleta Old Town Community Association.