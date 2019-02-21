Experience The Art of Carl Jung at UCSB Art, Design & Architecture Museum

The Art, Design & Architecture Museum, UCSB and Pacifica Institute will host guided tours of a new exhibit — The Illuminated Imagination: The Art of Carl Jung — at 2 p.m. Saturdys Feb. 23, March 16 and April 13.

The Museum of Art, Architecture & Design, and UCSB, along with the Art and Psyche Working Group, invite the local community to attend the docent team-led tours in the Museum of Art, Architecture and Design on the UCSB campus.

No reservations necessary; meet in the museum foyer where the docents will greet participants. The exhibit runs through April 28.

On display is Jung’s famous Red Book, a central part of the show. The text is rarely on display.

The exhibit offers a rich presentation of Jung’s various creative expressions in word, image and sculpture that reveals his wide-ranging studies of world cultures and religions that influenced his practice of analysis and the development of theory.

The exhibit follows a trajectory of Jung’s life-long interest in the Middle Ages evident in childhood drawings, through his work on the Red Book as an illuminated manuscript and then into his alchemical studies.

The docent program is an opportunity to engage with professionals and community members knowledgeable and interested in the art and work of Jung and will offer a chance to hear about and engage with multiple perspectives as part of a group experience.

Participants are encouraged to participate with questions, observations, reflections and ideas about what they are seeing, hearing and experiencing while on the tour.

For more, contact Kelly Hoffmeister, [email protected]

For parking, use either Lot 3, close to the museum, or Lot 22; both require payment. For more about hours, along with campus maps and descriptions of the Jung show and other unrelated exhibits running concurrently in different galleries in the same building, visit http://www.museum.ucsb.edu/visit.

— Winston Braun for UCSB.