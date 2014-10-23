Experience the Magic at Laguna Blanca School’s Owls in Wonderland Carnival

Laguna Blanca School invites students, families, friends and the entire community to jump down the rabbit hole for a whimsical day of interactive learning and fun for young children at the fifth annual Owls in Wonderland Carnival at the Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2.

The Owls in Wonderland Carnival has become one of the school’s favorite traditions! This wildly popular day is inspired by Swoop, the school’s owl mascot, and by the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland.

Carnival highlights will include a Mad Hatter’s workshop, a mad scientist, multilingual croquet, arts and crafts, tea parties, live white rabbits and owls, and, of course, Alice! Guests will also have the chance to capture silly smiles and funny memories in the all-new “iPad Photo Phun” booth!

Adding to the festive spirit and befitting the Alice in Wonderland theme, volunteers will be dressed as characters from the story, and all guests are encouraged to dress up as well.

Admission and activities are free and geared for children ages 3 to 10. Complimentary valet parking will be available. Food will be available for purchase from California Wood Fired Catering, El Taco, Here’s the Scoop Ice Cream and Kona Ice.

For more information about this special community event, please contact Tara Broucqsault at 805.687.1752 x209 or [email protected]. For images from last year’s entertaining carnival, click here to visit Laguna’s Flickr site.

Laguna Blanca School is an Early K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon the 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the thriving experiential learning, STEM, and global studies programs, resourceful iPad initiative, and competitive Condor League athletics, the school continues to broaden and enrich its students’ educational experience.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.