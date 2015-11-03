Experience the Magic at Laguna Blanca School’s Owls In Wonderland

Advice

In celebration of the 150th Anniversary of Alice in Wonderland, Laguna Blanca School invites students, families, friends and the entire community for a whimsical day of interactive learning and fun for young children at the sixth annual Owls in Wonderland Carnival at the Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015.

The Owls in Wonderland Carnival has become one of the school’s — and Santa Barbara’s — favorite traditions! This wildly popular day is inspired by Swoop, the school’s owl mascot, and by the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland.

There will be no shortage of the classic characters to reintroduce and delight new fans of Lewis Carroll’s 1865 book, from the mischievous White Rabbit, the rambunctious Caterpillar, the spellbinding Queen of Hearts, the witty Mad Hatter to the clever and fascinating lure of the infamous Cheshire Cat and much more.

Carnival highlights will include a Mad Hatter’s Workshop, a mad scientist, royal croquet, arts and crafts, tea parties, live white rabbits and owls and, of course, Alice.

Guests will also have the chance to capture silly smiles and funny memories in the all-new “iPad Photo Phun” booth.

Adding to the festive spirit and befitting the Alice in Wonderland theme, volunteers will be dressed as characters from the story, and all guests are encouraged to dress up as well.

Admission and activities are free and geared for children ages 3–10. Complimentary valet parking will be available. Food will also be available for purchase.

For more information about this special community event, please contact Tara Broucqsault at 805.687.2461 x209 or [email protected].

For images from last year’s entertaining Carnival, click here to visit Laguna Blanca’s flickr site.

— Melissa Walker is the communications coordinator at Laguna Blanca School.