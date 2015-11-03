Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:18 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Experience the Magic at Laguna Blanca School’s Owls In Wonderland

Two Alices pose at the 2014 Owls in Wonderland event.
Two Alices pose at the 2014 Owls in Wonderland event. (Laguna Blanca School photo)
By Melissa Walker for Laguna Blanca School | November 3, 2015 | 11:17 a.m.

In celebration of the 150th Anniversary of Alice in Wonderland, Laguna Blanca School invites students, families, friends and the entire community for a whimsical day of interactive learning and fun for young children at the sixth annual Owls in Wonderland Carnival at the Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. 

The Owls in Wonderland Carnival has become one of the school’s — and Santa Barbara’s — favorite traditions! This wildly popular day is inspired by Swoop, the school’s owl mascot, and by the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland.

There will be no shortage of the classic characters to reintroduce and delight new fans of Lewis Carroll’s 1865 book, from the mischievous White Rabbit, the rambunctious Caterpillar, the spellbinding Queen of Hearts, the witty Mad Hatter to the clever and fascinating lure of the infamous Cheshire Cat and much more.

Carnival highlights will include a Mad Hatter’s Workshop, a mad scientist, royal croquet, arts and crafts, tea parties, live white rabbits and owls and, of course, Alice. 

Guests will also have the chance to capture silly smiles and funny memories in the all-new “iPad Photo Phun” booth.

Adding to the festive spirit and befitting the Alice in Wonderland theme, volunteers will be dressed as characters from the story, and all guests are encouraged to dress up as well.

Admission and activities are free and geared for children ages 3–10. Complimentary valet parking will be available. Food will also be available for purchase. 

For more information about this special community event, please contact Tara Broucqsault at 805.687.2461 x209 or [email protected].

For images from last year’s entertaining Carnival, click here to visit Laguna Blanca’s flickr site.

Melissa Walker is the communications coordinator at Laguna Blanca School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 