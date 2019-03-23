Experience Visual and Performing Arts at UCSB Arts Walk

UCSB Library, Department of Music, MultiCultural Center, Department of Theater and Dance, Department of Art, College of Creative Studies, and Art, Design, & Architecture Museum to host open house of visual and performing arts

UCSB will present the second annual UCSB Arts Walk , 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at various locations across the UCSB campus. The event is ponsored by UCSB’s Division of Humanities and Fine Arts.

There will be presentations from the UCSB Library, Department of Music, MultiCultural Center, Department of Theater and Dance, Department of Art, College of Creative Studies, and Art, Design, & Architecture Museum.

The event will give students, faculty, staff and community members the opportunity to visit galleries and studios, watch preview performances and behind-the-scenes rehearsals, and participate in programming designed to highlight the artistic creativity and talent of the UCSB community, all at no charge.

Arts Walk guests can view two of the many exhibitions on display in UCSB Library that use materials drawn from the UCSB Library collections.

Librarian curator Chizu Morihara will lead a guided tour of In Her Own Image, an exhibit presented in conjunction with UCSB Reads 2019 that explores and celebrates female comic book creators and their works.

Librarian curators Annie Platoff and Kristen LaBonte will also lead guests through the Anguish, Anger, & Activism: Legacies of the 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill exhibition, which examines the connections between the disastrous 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill and environmental activism in the local area.

Highlights from the Department of Music include an open rehearsal of the UCSB Chamber Choir conducted by Daniel Newman-Lessler and an oboe masterclass led by guest artist Aaron Hill from the University of Nevada, Reno, featuring performances by students from the studio of UCSB faculty member Gabrielle Castriotta.

Students from Department of Music graduate student Brandon J. Rolle's Composing for Videogames course in the College of Creative Studies will host an exhibit where visitors can learn about technologies and techniques for composing videogame music, see samples of students' work, and play the games to hear the original scores come to life.

The Department of Music will also host performances by members of the Flute Choir, Middle East Ensemble, Chamber Players, and Clarinet Choir.

The MultiCultural Center will offer two samples from its spring programming.

Photographer Owise Abuzaid’s Diversity of Arab and Muslim Diasporas in the U.S., which aims to represent the presence of Arab and Muslim American diasporas in their true diversity, uniqueness, and authenticity, will be on display in the MultiCultural Center lounge.

Additionally, the extraordinary story of the feminist movement built by convicted felon Richard Edmond-Vargas within the walls of an all-male prison will be told through a screening of The Feminist on CellBlock Y, with a post-film discussion led by Edmond-Vargas.

The Department of Theater and Dance will offer a variety of performances, open rehearsals, and exhibits showcasing the depth and breadth of student and faculty talent in the department.

Guests will be able to attend open rehearsals for the department's upcoming theater productions as well as performances by UCSB Dance students in outdoor spaces surrounding the Theater and Dance buildings.

Exhibitions featuring work by UCSB Design students will be on display, as well as interactive playwright showcase stations that will give guests the opportunity to work with student playwrights to compose novelty pieces on the spot.

Highlights from the Department of Art will include an exhibit of student artwork in the Glass Box Gallery in the Arts Building and graduate student open studios at their Harder Stadium Studios.

Open Studios offers an inside look at the creative process, and experience finished pieces alongside works in progress among the various tools, reference materials, and ephemera of making.

The College of Creative Studies (CCS) will showcase the work of the College's Art, Music Composition, and Book Arts students.

Original works by CCS Composition students Jordan Mitchell, Ashley Petrie, Samantha Teemant and Angelina Picazo will be performed in the Old Little Theater by students from CCS and the Department of Music.

CCS biologist/sculptor Gil Torten will explore how artists and scientists develop their ideas, and analyze how beneficial exploring both can be for success, in his original sculpture exhibit How We Develop Ideas: The Intersection Between Art and Science.

Students from CCS’s Book Arts program will host an interactive letter press demonstration, in which guests will be encouraged to pull their own prints on the letter press.

The Art, Design & Architecture Museum will have several exhibits on display, including Common Bonds: Artists and Architects on Community; A Day's Labor: Portraits by John Sonsini; ¡Chicanismo!: The Sanchez Collection; Vest Pocket Pictures: Julius Shulman; and The Illuminated Imagination: The Art of C.G. Jung.

The latter contains the majority of Carl Gustav Jung’s artistic work, as well as many of his manuscripts and books on art with annotations by Jung. It presents, for the first time, Jung’s Red Book and his own drawings and sculptures within the context of his theories and the world of art from which they drew.

For more, visit https://www.library.ucsb.edu/artswalk. Directions and parking information are at https://www.library.ucsb.edu/directions-parking.

— Una Mladenović for UCSB.