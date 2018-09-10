Experiencing Joys of Cooking, Pain-Free, After Hip Surgery

Visit Susanne French at her Santa Ynez home and you may find her baking a dessert for her husband, or canning jam and chutney, with plenty to share.

Even when her hip problems were at their worst, she continued to cook. But she looked forward to the day when she could stand in her kitchen pain-free.

Thanks to Dr. Bryan Emmerson and Cottage Center for Orthopedics, that dream came true this summer with a total hip replacement.

“If you ever need orthopedic surgery, you must go to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital,” French exclaimed.

In fact, when others ask her about her experience, she tells them honestly, “I had a blast.”

French doesn’t give endorsements like that lightly. It’s her nature to care for others and for close to five decades she worked in the medical field, including time as a charge nurse with an orthopedic surgery group. So she looked at the process with a critical eye.

“The staff knew exactly what their roles were, and they carried them out,” she said.

Before surgery, French took advantage of the joint replacement class offered by Cottage Health and says it “was extremely educational, even for me.” The pre-admission interview was also “very well orchestrated.”

Having surgery at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital brought back memories of the days when her mom supervised its maternity ward, and French was impressed with the modernization of the new facility there now. But even with all the hospital’s comforts and care, she was glad to leave by dinnertime the next day.

Since then she has managed any discomfort simply with acetaminophen. With the help of outpatient physical therapy, she quickly returned to the joys of everyday life. Within five days, she was baking her husband’s favorite apple torte.

“Oh my gosh,” she said, “I could stand and cook all day long.”