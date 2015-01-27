Expert Shares Senior Relocation Tips in Talk at The Samarkand

Moving from your home of 20, 30 or 40 years is a daunting task, one Samarkand resident Mary Lou Bruington remembers all too well.

“It was an ‘Oh my gosh’ time,” she recalls, when she and her husband were moving from their spacious hillside home to an apartment at The Samarkand, a continuing care retirement community in Santa Barbara.

Senior relocation expert Greg Gunderson says Bruington’s reaction is normal. Speaking at a moving seminar hosted by The Samarkand, Gunderson explains, “Moving ranks as one of life’s most difficult events, along with loss of a spouse, divorce and job change. People feel overwhelmed, and wonder, ‘Where do I even start?’”

“We understand the emotional toll moving can take on our residents and their families,” said Ruth Grande, executive director at The Samarkand. “Our goal is to help them transition seamlessly to this exciting new chapter in life. Greg’s suggestions are sensible and doable.”

Gunderson owns California-based Gentle Transitions, a senior relocation company he began in 1994, after his mother founded the flagship company in Minneapolis, Minn., in 1990. He’s helped more than 1,000 senior adults make the move to more than 400 retirement communities.

“Of the many challenges of moving, downsizing is the most difficult,” he says. “You have to make decisions about every personal possession in your home.”

Gunderson suggests viewing downsizing as a process: “Start with small goals, and plan on sorting for just a few hours at a time.”

He also suggests:

» Sorting through the easiest and obvious first. Choose a room where what needs to go or stay is the most obvious — like your bedroom or a room that’s rarely used.

» Using colored stickers, labels or Post-It notes to identify where items will go. More efficient than writing out a list, movers and family members can use the stickers as guidance on moving day.

» Assessing practicality and sentimentality. Items that are both practical and sentimental should move with you. Items that are neither should be left for family, sale or charity.

» Eliminating duplicate items or items that are the wrong size. Chances are, you only need three sets of towels, not six. If clothing doesn’t fit, don’t bring it with you.

Before the move, Gunderson recommends creating a floor plan and determining the practicality of existing furniture.

“Don’t go out and buy new furniture. Instead, be open to using furniture in new ways,” he says.

Taking measurements of available space is also important. Bruington, who hired Gentle Transitions to help make the move to The Samarkand, said, “We had large paintings that we really loved, but didn’t think we could bring with us. Greg had our floor plan and measurements and said, ‘Oh, yes we can. I know just where those paintings can go!’”

“It’s the sentimental items that make a house a home,” Gunderson reminds guests. “Those are just as important as packing up your sensible shoes and kitchenware.”

Gunderson recommends contacting charities and coordinating estate sales to dispose of unwanted items. On moving day, he says, enlist the help of family members or hire an insured, reputable moving company. Senior moving companies, like Gentle Transitions, can help seniors make the move from start to finish.

Gunderson is a co-founder of the National Association of Senior Move Managers and has been featured in “Entrepreneur Magazine,” “The Best Home Businesses for the 20th Century” and CNN Financial Network.

— Wendy D’Alessandro is a publicist representing The Samarkand.