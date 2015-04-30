Friday, June 8 , 2018, 5:55 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Experts Predict Strong Employment Growth for Santa Barbara County Economy

UCSB Economic Forecast also calls it the 'least affordable county' in California with rising rents and home prices during annual event at Granada Theatre

Peter Rupert, UCSB economics professor and executive director of the university’s Economic Forecast, gives locals the lowdown Thursday on Santa Barbara County’s economic outlook.
Peter Rupert, UCSB economics professor and executive director of the university’s Economic Forecast, gives locals the lowdown Thursday on Santa Barbara County’s economic outlook. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 30, 2015 | 8:22 p.m.

Everything is looking up in Santa Barbara County, where one economist says employment growth outpaces that of California, foreclosure rates are down and other positive trends put the county and the nation a cut above.

The rest of the world’s economy “kinda sucks,” said Peter Rupert, chair of UC Santa Barbara’s economics department and executive director of the UCSB Economic Forecast.

That was part of Rupert’s rundown Thursday during the 34th annual Santa Barbara County Economic Summit at the Granada Theatre, where hundreds gathered for an early morning breakfast and a lesson in economics.

Another forecast is planned for North County next Friday at the Radisson Santa Maria.

Unfortunately for listeners, numbers that are also going up are South Coast home prices and rental rates.

“Santa Barbara is the least affordable county in the state of California,” Rupert said, explaining that just 14 percent of residents can afford the median home price of $930,000.

The cost to rent in Santa Barbara has gone up nearly 35 percent since 2000, he said, with a 29 percent increase in Goleta.

Capital investments for small businesses was the topic of choice for UCSB Economic Forecast keynote speaker Mark Flannery, chief economist and director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Before Rupert shifted into local economics, attendees heard from keynote speaker Mark Flannery, chief economist and director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He talked about where small businesses can find capital and who should or shouldn’t invest.

The forecast then turned to a panel of social media experts, who offered insight into how to best use online platforms to market business in an ever-changing social landscape.

Data shows 74 percent of the U.S. population has social media accounts, said Matt Kautz, director of social media and analytics at Walt Disney Studios. He was joined by Lisa Jenkins, vice president of marketing and client services at Los Angeles-based The Marketing Distillery, and Bloomberg View columnist Megan McArdle.

Local employment gains have come in industries already embracing social media. Leisure and hospitality and education and health services have seen the biggest gains, but Rupert cautioned that those occupations, like many soon-to-be-created jobs, won’t pay much.

"Most new jobs won’t require more education,” he said. “How we can get more high-paying jobs is always a big question.”

The number of local sales jobs has decreased, while farm and labor workers still account for the highest employment countywide.

Rupert said the majority of the largest industries pay employees less than $40,000 a year.

“We’re going to create a lot of bad jobs, and, by the way, it always happens,” he said.

Potential risks Rupert said to watch for in 2015 included the world’s economy not recovering, cyclical oil prices and impacts from the ongoing drought.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 