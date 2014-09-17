Experts to Give Free Talk at Goleta Library on Writing College Applications

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Goleta branch library will host a presentation, "Writing College Applications," for high school students applying to colleges this fall.

The talk will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2 at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

High school seniors can broaden their college option, and lessen their stress, with useful tips on how to write college essays that will distinguish their applications.

The speakers will review the essay prompts for the University of California application and the Common Application and advise on how to choose an essay topic and integrate each part of the application into a comprehensive portrait of the student.

Local college counselors Tish O’Connor and Betsy Heafitz, both graduates of Dartmouth College who have earned certificates in college counseling from UCLA, reveal what admission officers want to see, and demonstrate pre-writing and brainstorming techniques that stimulate creative responses to standard essay prompts. They will share insight from their prior careers — O’Connor as an editor and writer, and Heafitz in marketing and communication and knowledge of college admissions assessment criteria.

For more information, contact the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a supervising librarian for the Goleta Library.