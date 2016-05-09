Explore Ecology Distinguishes El Montecito School for Environmental Practices

El Montecito School San Roque fifth graders were awarded an Environmental Youth Award through Explore Ecology’s Flow to the Ocean program during the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival 2016.

Through the program, ELMO fifth graders learned about environmental issues affecting marine life and ways that they can help, such as water conservation, recycling practices and watershed preservation.

Students engaged in a neighborhood trash clean-up and water testing in the Arroyo Burro creek. The program culminated with the participation in an Earth Day Festival booth, where students Siena Kelly and Brooklyne Miko shared facts and information about a poster they created displaying the importance of recycling.

Mayor Helene Schneider presented the students with an official letter in appreciation of their “volunteerism, dedication to reducing marine debris and participation in waste reduction in our city.”

The letter serves as a symbol of ELMO San Roque’s commitment to the community, the environment and service to others, values which are instilled in ELMO students as young as two years old.

According to its website, “Explore Ecology delivers a variety of environmental programs to enhance the understanding of the connections between people and their environment and to encourage creative thinking through hands-on science education and art discovery.”

It is the culmination of years of evolution of the Art From Scrap program.

El Montecito School San Roque serves children from age two through grade six in the heart of San Roque. For more information or to schedule a tour of El Montecito School San Roque, call 805.962.3091 or email [email protected].

— Julia Davis is the director of admissions at El Montecito School San Roque.