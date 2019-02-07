Pixel Tracker

Explore Ecology Wants to Thank Local Grassroots Environmentalists

By Jill Cloutier for Explore Ecology | February 7, 2019 | 10:23 a.m.

Do you know someone who loves the environment, speaks for the plants and animals, and has made a difference in a school, a classroom, or in the community?

Explore Ecology is asking for nominees for the 3rd Annual Explore Ecology Environmental Stewardship Awards, which recognize local leaders who promote environmental stewardship through education and action.

Explore Ecology is looking for teachers, individual students, and classes or clubs that have spearheaded positive change, are committed to helping the environment, and are inspirations within the community.

Nominations are being accepted for candidates in Santa Barbara County at ExploreEcology.org/Environmental-Stewardship-Awards. Visit ExploreEcology.org to fill out the nomination form. Self-nominations are welcome. All nominations must be received by March 10.

Awards will be presented at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, April 27. Recipients will be honored and will give acceptance speeches on the Kids Stage and afterward will join Community Environmental Council's Environmental Hero on the Main Stage for further recognition.
 
"Last year's winners included a third-grader who was part of the Compost Squad at his school; a teenager who turned neglected planting boxes into a flower garden; and a fourth-grader who educated his class about marine debris and attends beach cleanups on weekends," said Jill Cloutier of Explore Ecology.

"Every year, we feel so inspired by all of the nominees,” she said. “We invite community members to visit our website and nominate these unsung environmental heroes so we can honor them at Earth Day."

Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:

Teacher Award: Honors achievements of teachers who have made key contributions to educating and impacting youth about the environment and who have inspired their class and school through teaching and action. There are two awards in this category for teachers in grades K-6 and 7-12.

Class or Club Award: Honors a class or school club that has raised awareness, protected the environment, and influenced their school community. One award in this category for grades K-12.

Student Award: Goes to students who have committed their time to care for the environment in a significant way. There are two awards in this category for students in grades K-6 and 7-12.

A judging panel comprised of Explore Ecology staff will select the winners.

— Jill Cloutier for Explore Ecology.
    

