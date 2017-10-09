Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:26 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Explore Postwar Vietnam History at School of Extended Learning

By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | October 9, 2017 | 3:39 p.m.

It’s a period that’s been explored in many ways and mediums, most recently in Ken Burns’ documentary series The Vietnam War. However, the country's postwar history is rarely explored.

Now Santa Barbara will have a chance to understand this fascinating and significant time with Erin Graffy, SBCC School of Extended Learning instructor, in the upcoming course After the Fall: A Cultural History of Postwar Vietnam.

The four-session course will meet 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays Oct. 17-Nov. 7 at the Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St.

Learn about what happened after the communists gained power and the role the Viet Cong played in the new regime. Ever wonder where the able-bodied men went? Why did women stop wearing nail polish, when was “suicide soup” served, and who were the only people to attend movies?

Graffy, researcher and author of award-winning history books, will bring you an eye-opening look at Tet offensive, civilian life and the dramatic aftermath of the Vietnam conflict.

“There’s no shortage of information on the Vietnam War, but through her deep research and natural story telling abilities, Erin has crafted a unique perspective that takes everyone by surprise,” said Andy Harper, senior director of the School of Extended Learning.

“Whether you consider yourself a history buff or want to explore a different era and culture, this class will offer you stories and accounts you won’t forget,” he said.

Local historian Graffy has written more than 100 books and articles on regional history and culture, including the How to Santa Barbara series; Saint Barbara (The Truth Tales, Tidbits and Trivia of Santa Barbara’s Patron Saint); Remembering Jordanos; and a coffee-table book on waterfront history.

She has reviewed for the California Historical Society, and for 10 years served as editor of La Gazeta for the Mission Archive Library. Graffy lectures extensively on California's Rancho Period and her Old Spanish Days received three national book awards.

Graffy has been featured in several documentaries, including the Emmy Award-winning Impressions in Time. She was featured as a California historian in the 2015 Pasadena Rose Parade.

Cost to attend After the Fall: A Cultural History of Postwar Vietnam is $48. To learn more, visit https://www.thecll.org/.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist for SBCC School of Extended Learning.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 