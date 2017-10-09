Explore Postwar Vietnam History at School of Extended Learning

It’s a period that’s been explored in many ways and mediums, most recently in Ken Burns’ documentary series The Vietnam War. However, the country's postwar history is rarely explored.

Now Santa Barbara will have a chance to understand this fascinating and significant time with Erin Graffy, SBCC School of Extended Learning instructor, in the upcoming course After the Fall: A Cultural History of Postwar Vietnam.

The four-session course will meet 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays Oct. 17-Nov. 7 at the Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St.

Learn about what happened after the communists gained power and the role the Viet Cong played in the new regime. Ever wonder where the able-bodied men went? Why did women stop wearing nail polish, when was “suicide soup” served, and who were the only people to attend movies?

Graffy, researcher and author of award-winning history books, will bring you an eye-opening look at Tet offensive, civilian life and the dramatic aftermath of the Vietnam conflict.

“There’s no shortage of information on the Vietnam War, but through her deep research and natural story telling abilities, Erin has crafted a unique perspective that takes everyone by surprise,” said Andy Harper, senior director of the School of Extended Learning.

“Whether you consider yourself a history buff or want to explore a different era and culture, this class will offer you stories and accounts you won’t forget,” he said.

Local historian Graffy has written more than 100 books and articles on regional history and culture, including the How to Santa Barbara series; Saint Barbara (The Truth Tales, Tidbits and Trivia of Santa Barbara’s Patron Saint); Remembering Jordanos; and a coffee-table book on waterfront history.

She has reviewed for the California Historical Society, and for 10 years served as editor of La Gazeta for the Mission Archive Library. Graffy lectures extensively on California's Rancho Period and her Old Spanish Days received three national book awards.

Graffy has been featured in several documentaries, including the Emmy Award-winning Impressions in Time. She was featured as a California historian in the 2015 Pasadena Rose Parade.

Cost to attend After the Fall: A Cultural History of Postwar Vietnam is $48. To learn more, visit https://www.thecll.org/.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist for SBCC School of Extended Learning.